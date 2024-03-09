Petecio reaches quarters of Olympic boxing qualifier as Paalam, Villegas also advance

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WINNER. Nesthy Petecio in action for the Philippines in the Boxam Elite Tournament in Spain.

Nesthy Petecio reaches the next round of the World Qualification Tournament for the Paris Olympics alongside Carlo Paalam and Aira Villegas for a perfect day for the Philippine boxing team

MANILA, Philippines – Nesthy Petecio advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Qualification Tournament for the Paris Olympics in Busto Arsizio, Italy, as all three Filipino boxers who saw action on Friday, March 8, won.

Petecio reached the next round alongside compatriots Carlo Paalam and Aira Villegas, who survived their respective first bouts for a perfect day for the Philippine boxing team.

Eyeing an Olympic return after bagging silver in the Tokyo Games, Petecio claimed another convincing victory as she toppled Germany’s Nancy Canan Tas, 5-0, in the women’s 57kg class.

The former world champion Petecio earned the nod of all the judges with scores of 30-26, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, winning all of her first three bouts either through stoppage or unanimous decision.

Petecio battles Maud van der Toorn of the Netherlands next on Sunday, March 10, as she looks to inch closer to a coveted Olympic berth.

Only the finalists in the women’s 57kg will book their tickets to Paris.

Another Tokyo Games silver medalist triumphed on Friday as Paalam hacked out a 3-1 split decision win over Mexico’s Andrey Bonilla in the men’s 57kg division, 29-27, 29-27, 29-27, 27-29, 28-28.

Villegas also escaped with a split decision win after nosing out Canada’s Mckenzie Wright, 3-2, in the women’s 50kg category, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29, 28-29.

Both through to the round of 16 after receiving first-round byes, Paalam and Villegas resume their campaigns on Sunday against Turkmenistan’s Shukur Ovezov and Denmark’s Sofie Rosshaug, respectively.

Also seeing action on Sunday is Rogen Ladon, who guns for a quarterfinal spot in the men’s 51kg against Great Britain’s Kiaran MacDonald.

Six of the 10 Filipino boxers – Riza Pasuit, Hergie Bacyadan, John Marvin, Mark Ashley Fajardo, Ronald Chavez Jr., and Claudine Veloso – sent to Italy bowed out of contention. – Rappler.com