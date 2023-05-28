Carl Tamayo’s Ryukyu sweeps Chiba for B. League crown

CHEERS. The Ryukyu Golden Kings whoop it up after bagging the Japan B. League crown.

‘First ring as a rookie so I’m very happy to have this experience,’ says Carl Tamayo as the Ryukyu Golden Kings complete a two-game sweep of the Chiba Jets for their first ever Japan B. League championship

MANILA, Philippines – In only his first year as a professional basketball player, Carl Tamayo can once again call himself a champion as the Ryukyu Golden Kings completed a two-game sweep of the Chiba Jets to capture the 2022-2023 Japan B. League title on Sunday, May 28 at the Yokohama Arena.

After gutting out a nail-biting 96-93 double overtime win in Game 1 on Saturday, May 27, the Golden Kings dominated the Jets in Game 2, 88-73, for their first ever B. League championship.

Tamayo, however, did not see action for Ryukyu in both games as the team banked on the efforts of three-time PBA Best Import Allen Durham, who was hailed the Finals MVP.

The former UP Fighting Maroons star Tamayo also logged in DNPs (did not play) in Ryukyu’s two-game semifinal series against the Yokohama B-Corsairs last weekend.

Still, Tamayo was all smiles after the title-clinching win as he adds another championship under his belt after winning a historic one with UP in the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament.

“I’m very happy for my teammates, the team, and the organization. They really worked hard for this, I think the team deserves it,” said Tamayo.

“First ring as a rookie so I’m very happy to have this this experience,” he added.

Tamayo, who only made his debut for the Golden Kings back in March, wrapped up his rookie season in the B. League with averages of 2.7 points on 25.9% shooting and 1.3 rebounds in 8.2 minutes.

He is the second Filipino import to play for Ryukyu, replacing former PBA star Jay Washington, who only suited up for six games early in the season.

Despite the very limited playing time, Tamayo is expected to run it back with the Golden Kings and help the team defend their crown next season.

“I’m looking forward to the next season. Hopefully we get the championship again and I’ll be able to help the team,” said Tamayo. – Rappler.com