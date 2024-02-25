Brownlee shines in homecoming game as Gilas Pilipinas blasts Chinese Taipei by 53

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HOMECOMING. Justin Brownlee in action for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2024 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

Justin Brownlee shows how much he missed playing at home as he powers Gilas Pilipinas to a sweep of the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – Tim Cone promised a better showing from Gilas Pilipinas after a tentative start to their FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers debut.

His charges did not disappoint as the Philippines claimed a wire-to-wire 106-53 win over the visiting Chinese Taipei to sweep the first window at the PhilSports Arena on Sunday, February 25.

Playing his first game in the country in 10 months, Justin Brownlee imposed his will early and finished with 26 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal to propel the Filipinos to a 2-0 record in Group B.

Brownlee showed how much he missed playing at home, scattering 11 points in the opening quarter as the Philippines opened the floodgates early en route to the 53-point blowout.

Unlike their 94-64 rout of Hong Kong where they led by just two possession at halftime, the Filipinos built a double-digit lead at the end of the opening quarter and never looked back.

The home squad held a slim 13-11 lead before closing out the first period on a blazing 13-2 run highlighted by 4 points each from young stars Kai Sotto and Dwight Ramos.

Sotto backstopped Brownlee with all-around numbers of 18 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks, taking over in the second quarter to help the Philippines pull away for good.

His confidence at a high after a double-double effort against Hong Kong, Sotto joined hands with Carl Tamayo in the second period as they combined for 14 points in a 26-5 blast that left a 52-23 crater.

The Scores

Philippines 106 – Brownlee 26, Sotto 18, Oftana 13, Ramos 12, Tamayo 11, Quiambao 10, Aguilar 8, Perez 4, Newsome 2, Thompson 2.

Chinese Taipei 53 – Liu 13, S. Lin 8, Z. Hsieh 6, Wang 6, Chang 4, B. Lin 3, C.C. Lin 3, Chen 2,C. Lin 2, Gao 2, Yu 2, Y. Hsieh 2.

Quarters: 26-13, 52-27, 82-41, 106-53.

– Rappler.com