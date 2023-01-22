Duckeyyy to coach Mobile Legends selection for SEA Games as Bren Esports tops Sibol qualifiers

AT THE HELM. Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro (middle) is tasked to steer Sibol to a third straight Mobile Legends gold medal in the SEA Games.

Guided by Duckeyyy, Bren Esports caps its impressive run that saw it upset newly crowned world champion Echo with a sweep of GameLab in the finale of the Sibol national team qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – Francis “Duckeyyy” Glindro will call the shots for the Philippines’ Mobile Legends team in the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia after Bren Esports topped the Sibol qualifiers.

Bren Esports capped an impressive run that saw it upset newly crowned world champion Echo with a dominant 2-0 win over GameLab on Sunday, January 22, earning the right to have Duckeyyy appointed as Sibol head coach.

Tasked to lead the national team Sibol to a third straight Mobile Legends gold medal in the SEA Games, Duckeyyy brings with him extensive success in the international scene.

Duckeyyy helped Indonesian squad EVOS Legends rule the M1 World Championship in 2019 and steered Bren Esports to the M2 crown in 2021.

Bren Esports also captured its first and only title in the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines in Season 6 with Duckeyyy at the helm.

His guidance proved crucial as Bren Esports dropped just a single game in the final stage of the qualifiers, sweeping Minana Esports and AP Esports with a pair of 2-0 victories and pulling off a 2-1 win over Echo in the semifinals.

Led by former SEA Games champion Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel, Bren Esports then made quick work of GameLab in their best-of-three finale.

Unlike the previous SEA Games where the entire Blacklist International represented the country, the Sibol squad this year will be a selection of players from the top four teams in the qualifiers, including Onic Philippines and Echo.

Without the power duo of Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna and Danerie James “Wise” del Rosario, Blacklist International failed to make the cut for the Sibol selection after bowing to Onic Philippines in the quarterfinals.

The SEA Games in May will feature six esports events, namely, Mobile Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, PUBG Mobile, Crossfire, Valorant, and Attack Online. – Rappler.com