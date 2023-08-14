Former ONE champion Eduard Folayang eyes career reboot in Amir Khan rematch

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Eduard Folayang returns to ONE Championship action for the first time in nine months as he looks to snap his five-fight skid against Amir Khan

MANILA, Philippines – Former two-time lightweight champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang hopes to breathe new life into his ONE Championship career.

The Filipino mixed martial arts legend returns to the circle as he tangles with Amir Khan anew in ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs Ham at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 30.

“I can’t even begin to describe the level of excitement that’s coursing through me as I look forward to the rematch against Amir Khan,” said Folayang.

Folayang eyes a career reboot after losing all his five previous bouts.

The 39-year-old pride of Baguio last fought in December, absorbing a technical knockout loss to Edson Marques at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It marks the first time that Folayang will compete since his departure from Team Lakay as he put up his own Lions Nation MMA stable.

“This fight represents so much more than just a battle in the circle; it’s a shot at redemption, a golden opportunity to rewrite my story, and a chance to open a new, exhilarating chapter in my career,” Folayang said.

Folayang also wants to display what he learned from his two-month trip in the United States where he and former ONE strawweight Champion Joshua Pacio trained with elite coaches Greg Jackson and Mike Winklejohn of Jackson Wink MMA and Rafael Cordeiro of King’s MMA.

“The road to this moment has been grueling, but it’s in this adversity that I’ve found the strength to push forward,” Folayang said.

Folayang looks to reassert his mastery over Khan after beating the Singaporean via unanimous decision in 2018 to reclaim the lightweight belt.

“I’m ready to showcase the culmination of my hard work, to seize this chance to prove that setbacks are just setups for comebacks,” he said.

Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee headline the card as they clash for the ONE interim atomweight championship. – Rappler.com