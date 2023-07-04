‘Lots to do’: Obiena focuses on ‘rookie mistakes’ after clinching Olympic berth

STAYING GROUNDED. Top Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena checks his pole in the 2023 Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden.

World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena stays grounded after clinching a 2024 Paris Olympics berth, saying there is a lot more work to be done in his quest for a historic medal

MANILA, Philippines – EJ Obiena became the first Filipino to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics last Monday, July 3, Manila time, following a silver medal finish in the BAUHAUS-galan in Stockholm, Sweden.

Despite nailing the tremendous achievement for the second time in his illustrious career, the 27-year-old phenom is already more focused on what else he can improve on.

“Punched my ticket to Paris 2024 here in BAUHAUS-galan aka Stockholm Diamond League and a [silver] finish,” Obiena wrote. “Thank you for everyone who went out and stayed under the pouring rain.”

“We continue the work as we still have lots to do. Made some rookie mistakes yesterday. It just shows I am still a student of the game.”

Obiena clinched the Olympic berth after clearing the 5.82-meter entry standard on the second try, brushing off a foul on the first attempt – possibly one of the “rookie mistakes” he was alluding to.

The world No. 3 pole vaulter, who recently breached the coveted 6m barrier last June 11, then aimed for a 5.95m finish in Sweden but ultimately failed in all three attempts.

Hometown bet and reigning Olympic champion Armand Duplantis, on the other hand, showed why he is undisputedly still the man to beat after clearing 5.62m, 5.82m, the gold-clinching 5.95m, and 6.05m all in a single attempt.

Although the 23-year-old superstar fell short on breaking his own 6.22m world record, he still owns the season-best mark this year with 6.12m, which he set just last June 27.

Obiena, indeed, has lots to do heading to Paris. – Rappler.com