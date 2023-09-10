Avramovich proud to see Serbia stand where other great teams failed in FIBA World Cup

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Serbia reserve guard and World Cup final top scorer Aleksa Avramovich holds his head high after losing to Germany, noting that elite programs like USA, Spain, and Australia did not even get to where Serbia ended up in

MANILA, Philippines – Serbia role player Aleksa Avramovich was far from a sore loser after Germany rallied its way to the 2023 FIBA World Cup gold medal off a thrilling 83-77 knockout final at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, September 10 to complete an undefeated 8-0 run.

Although understandably hurting after his home country again failed to get a golden breakthrough after a 2014 silver finish, Avramovich kept his pride intact in the postgame presser, saying that second place was still a huge honor for him and for the program.

“We made great success. Our heads are already up. This is already the best and our next goal is to go to the Olympic Games and to make better success than this,” he said.

“Germany has been playing amazing not just this tournament, even last year, they won the bronze medal, and they’ve been together for many, many years. I think the detail and their physicality decided this game.”

As the Germans hounded Serbian captain Bogdan Bogdanovic on defense from buzzer to buzzer, it was Avramovich who stepped up in his stead, finishing with a team-high 21 points off the bench in just 24 minutes. Bogdanovic, meanwhile, was only able to fire off 10 shots and finished with 17 points.

In the face of failure after coming inches away from winning it all, Avramovich was more than content in taking silver linings as ample consolation from losing out on gold.

“You saw the United States with how many All-Star players, they didn’t even win a medal. That’s how competitive this tournament was,” he said.

“Australia, for example, one of the best countries, they didn’t even make the quarterfinals, and Spain. Many, many good countries didn’t even play the quarterfinals and semifinals, and we did. I’m proud, extremely proud. Seriously.”

Amid all the twists and turns the tournament had in its near-three-week span, Serbia was one of the few teams that flaunted a consistency level befitting its place as the world’s No. 6 team.

Even without its undisputed best player, two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, Serbia found ways to cater its game plans around what stars it did have, and allowed the likes of Avramovich and other unheralded players to shine whenever called upon.

“This is the game of basketball. Somebody needs to go home with a silver medal, somebody needs to go home with a gold medal,” Avramovich continued. “For me, this silver or even the bronze medal will always shine like gold. That’s my feeling and the feeling of all the guys.”

“We know that we made our country happy and we put smiles on them. Honestly, I’m sad that we didn’t win, but I’m still proud, and tomorrow, I will be smiling.” – Rappler.com