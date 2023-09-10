Deutschland dominates! Germany downs Serbia for historic FIBA World Cup crown

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHAMPS. Germany's Dennis Schroder and Andreas Obst react during their final match against Serbia.

Germany completes its perfect campaign as it captures a historic FIBA World Cup title in its first-ever final appearance

MANILA, Philippines – Germany ended its dream FIBA World Cup run with the prized Naismith Trophy in its possession.

Germany captured a historic World Cup title in its first-ever final appearance after pulling off a pulsating 83-77 win over Serbia at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, September 10.

Dennis Schroder netted 28 points and presided over a key third quarter as the Germans built a double-digit lead before weathering the Serbians’ comeback to complete their undefeated run before a 12,022-strong crowd.

Germany concluded its campaign with an 8-0 record, stretching the streak of unbeaten teams winning it all in the World Cup for a fifth straight edition since 2006.

Schroder – who captured the Most Valuable Player award – scattered 7 points in an 18-6 run to end the third period that turned a 51-51 deadlock to a 69-57 lead, then scored 4 points in the last 20 seconds that gave Germany enough separation to hack out the victory.

Franz Wagner backstopped Schroder with 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals, while Johannes Voigtmann put up 12 points and 8 rebounds.

The loss denied Serbia its maiden World Cup title as it suffered another final heartbreak after settling for silver in 2014.

Aleksa Avramovic and Bogdan Bogdanovic fired 21 and 17 points, respectively, in the losing effort.

The Scores

Germany 83 – Schroder 28, F. Wagner 19, Voigtmann 12, M. Wagner 8, Obst 7, Bonga 7, Theis 2, Giffey 0, Thiemann 0, Lo 0.

Serbia 77 – Avramovic 21, Bogdanovic 17, Petrusev 10, N. Jovic 9, Marinkovic 9, Guduric 4, S. Jovic 3, Davidovac 2, Milutinov 2, Dobric 0.

Quarters: 23-26, 47-47, 69-57, 83-77.

– Rappler.com