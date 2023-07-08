This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CLUTCH. Almond Vosotros looks to get past his Doha defenders.

Almond Vosotros delivers another clutch game but Pasig TNT still fails to advance after splitting its matches in the qualifying draw of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Macau

MANILA, Philippines – Pasig TNT failed to advance to the main draw of the FIBA 3×3 World Tour after splitting its matches on Saturday, July 8 in Macau.

The Philippine squad – made up of Almond Vosotros, Gryann Mendoza, Ping Exciminiano, and Adeshokan Odu – fell to Mongolia’s Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy, 21-14, then bounced back with a 21-19 overtime win over Qatar’s Doha Expo.

But the 1-1 record wasn’t enough to propel the Filipinos to the next round as Asian powerhouse Ulaanbaatar wound up topping the qualifying draw at 2-0 after also downing Doha, 20-17.

The Filipinos put up a fight early, even leading against an Ulaanbaatar squad that paraded top-ranked player Delgernyam Davaasambuu, No. 3 Otgonjargal Tsogt, plus a pair of reinforcements in 3×3 legend Steve Sir of Canada and Marko Dugosija of Montenegro.

But after a 12-12 deadlock, Ulaanbaatar dropped six unanswered points to pull away from Pasig TNT, 18-12, on the way to a commanding triumph.

Showing a sense of urgency in its next match, the Mau Belen-coached Philippine squad turned a 12-11 edge into a seemingly insurmountable 19-11 gap after five straight points from Exciminiano and a two-pointer from Odu.

Doha, however, regrouped by forcing Pasig TNT to take outside shots while stringing together eight straight baskets to force overtime, 19-19.

As has been the case for TNT both in the PBA 3×3 and other international contests, Vosotros came through the clutch and sank a two-pointer, 21-19, to seal the win for the Filipinos in extra time.

Both Pasig TNT (1-1) and Doha Expo (0-2) bowed out as Ulaanbaatar (2-0) claimed the last remaining spot in the main draw.

Pasig TNT had earned an invitation to the Macau tournament after reaching the semifinals of the FIBA 3×3 Penang Challenger last June. – Rappler.com