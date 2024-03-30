SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas Pilipinas Men 3×3 will go home empty-handed in the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup in Singapore after bowing to Japan, 22-12, in the do-or-die pool phase match on Saturday, March 30.
Losers to undefeated Australia in Pool C games earlier in the day, both teams got off to somewhat of a sluggish start in their winner-take-all derby as Japan held an 8-5 lead at the 6:18 mark that did not change for nearly two minutes in the 10-minute contest.
Ryuto Yasuoka, however, finally broke the dry spell off a two-pointer with 4:41 to play to double up on Gilas, 10-5, essentially spelling doom for the underdog Filipino squad.
Tomoya Ochiai then drove home the proverbial dagger deuce from the right wing at the 3:41 mark to extend Japan’s gap to 7, 13-6, and never look back.
Thomas Kennedy led the winning drive with 11 points, half of Japan’s total, while Joseph Sedurifa and Ping Exciminiano each scored 4 in the losing effort.
Before tapering off as the night wore on, Gilas started off hot, leading Australia 10-7 in the first game, but the Boomers eventually siphoned off the Filipinos’ heat in the endgame with multiple killer deuces for a massive 14-3 turnaround and the eventual 21-13 finish.
The Philippines now leans on its Gilas Women 3×3 team to write a better ending for the country’s delegation as it kicks off its knockout quarterfinal bid on Sunday, March 31, at 1:10 pm, against Chinese Taipei.
The knockout semifinal and do-or-die final are also scheduled on the same day should Gilas Women clear its first hurdle on Sunday afternoon. – Rappler.com
