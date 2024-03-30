This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Gilas Pilipinas Men bow out of the 2024 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup with a pair of dismal blowouts, leaving the undefeated Gilas Women as the sole medal bet in the Easter Sunday playoffs

MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas Pilipinas Men 3×3 will go home empty-handed in the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup in Singapore after bowing to Japan, 22-12, in the do-or-die pool phase match on Saturday, March 30.

Losers to undefeated Australia in Pool C games earlier in the day, both teams got off to somewhat of a sluggish start in their winner-take-all derby as Japan held an 8-5 lead at the 6:18 mark that did not change for nearly two minutes in the 10-minute contest.

Ryuto Yasuoka, however, finally broke the dry spell off a two-pointer with 4:41 to play to double up on Gilas, 10-5, essentially spelling doom for the underdog Filipino squad.

Tomoya Ochiai then drove home the proverbial dagger deuce from the right wing at the 3:41 mark to extend Japan’s gap to 7, 13-6, and never look back.

Thomas Kennedy led the winning drive with 11 points, half of Japan’s total, while Joseph Sedurifa and Ping Exciminiano each scored 4 in the losing effort.

Before tapering off as the night wore on, Gilas started off hot, leading Australia 10-7 in the first game, but the Boomers eventually siphoned off the Filipinos’ heat in the endgame with multiple killer deuces for a massive 14-3 turnaround and the eventual 21-13 finish.

The Philippines now leans on its Gilas Women 3×3 team to write a better ending for the country’s delegation as it kicks off its knockout quarterfinal bid on Sunday, March 31, at 1:10 pm, against Chinese Taipei.

The knockout semifinal and do-or-die final are also scheduled on the same day should Gilas Women clear its first hurdle on Sunday afternoon. – Rappler.com