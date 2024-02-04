This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WORLD-CLASS. Zoos Tokyo players celebrate their championship at the end of Manila Hustle 3x3 Season 2

A two-day display of world-class women's basketball caps off with Japan's Zoos Tokyo overpowering the Philippines' Titans in the Manila Hustle 3x3 Season 2 winner-take-all final

MANILA, Philippines – For two days at the Mall of Asia Music Hall, world-class women’s basketball was on full display as Zoos Tokyo capped off Manila Hustle 3×3 Season 2 with a dominant title win on Sunday, February 4.

The Japan-based team made light work of shorthanded Philippine team Titans, 21-13, in the final of the two-day showcase, with No. 1 Japanese 3×3 player Aoi Katsura dazzling with 8 points, while Yuuna Onodera adding 6.

For her efforts, Katsura – ranked No. 25 in the world – bagged tournament MVP honors as she celebrated alongside her teammates Onodera, Asako Asaba, and Ama Degbeon.

The Titans, meanwhile, leaned on imports Lina Nakazawa and Supavadee Kunchuan, while locals Jhaz Joson and Trina Guytingco provided ample support. Guytingco, however, suffered an injury last Saturday, February 3, and was unable to suit up in the winner-take-all final.

Although Zoos Tokyo was the tournament’s undisputed champion, the rest of the field were winners in their own right as big crowds watched them ply their craft amid a continuous mission to grow the women’s game and 3×3 basketball overall.

Filipina basketball also made a huge statement in the two-day tilt, as Discovery Perlas completed the podium with a bronze-medal finish, while its top star Joylyn Pangilinan won Mythical Three honors alongside Tokyo’s Onodera and the Titans’ Kunchuan.

Discovery clawed its way to its well-earned hardware off a 21-20 escape of Tokyo Dome in the third-place match.

Also competing in the tournament were 3×3 teams from Thailand, India, and several others from Japan and the Philippines. – Rappler.com