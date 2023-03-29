Immense help: SBP thanks Palace for forming FIBA World Cup task force

As the Philippines ramps up its preparation for the FIBA World Cup hosting, the SBP gets a big boost from Malacañang with the formation of an inter-agency task force

MANILA, Philippines – The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) thanked Malacañang on Wednesday, March 29, after the Palace issued an administrative order directing government agencies and instrumentalities to help in the preparation and hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The World Cup, the sports’ biggest international basketball competition, will be co-hosted by the Philippines, Indonesia, and Japan from late August until mid-September.

“This will aid the SBP immensely in the homestretch of our preparations for hosting the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023,” SBP president Al Panlilio said in a statement, also extending appreciation to the state agencies tasked by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the order.

“Likewise, the President’s encouragement of local government units, non-government organizations, and the private sector to lend their cooperation to the SBP will help ensure the successful hosting of the FIBA Basketball World Cup for it to be a source of pride and joy for the Filipino people,” he added.

Marcos signed Administrative Order No. 5 on Monday, March 27, creating an Inter-Agency Task Force led by Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard Bachmann.

Bachmann served as operations head of the local organizing committee prior to his appointment as the country’s sports minister in late December 2022.

“I humbly express my gratitude to President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr. and our leaders in the Senate and Congress for their support in ensuring that the Philippines delivers the best World Cup hosting in history,” said Bachmann in a statement.

“The PSC continues to commit its support and cooperation for the successful hosting of the Games, and to work hand-in-hand with the SBP and other vital agencies, with the ultimate objective of creating an amazing basketball environment that unites people and encourages them to ‘Win for All.’”

Games will be held at the Araneta Coliseum and Mall of Asia Arena during the group phase, while the Philippine Arena in Bulacan will be home of the final stage.

The chief executive tasked agencies such as the Health, Foreign Affairs, Internal and Local Government, Public Works and Highways, Transportation, and Tourism departments to be part of the task force with the duty of “streamlining, integrating, harmonizing, and coordinating” all government effort with the plans and programs of the SBP.

Also included in the task force are the Customs and and Immigration bureaus, Philippine National Police, and the Metro Manila Development Authority. – Rappler.com