Bachmann replaces Eala as PSC chairman

TWO-SEASON TERM. Dickie Bachmann will act as UAAP basketball commissioner for seasons 85 and 86.

MANILA, Philippines – Richard “Dickie” Bachmann has been appointed as the new chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), the Office of the Press Secretary confirmed on Wednesday, December 28.

Bachmann replaces former PBA commissioner Jose Emmanuel “Noli” Eala, who was appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in late August.

The appointment papers arrived at the PSC office this week, sources added.

Bachmann recently served as commissioner of the UAAP Season 85 basketball tournament, and was concurrent chairman of the PBA 3×3 circuit, and is expected to drop these positions as he takes the role of the country’s sports minister.

A former La Salle Green Archer, Bachmann also served as longtime governor of the Alaska franchise in the PBA, and briefly held the same post months after the team was sold to Converge.

Eala was reportedly recommended for the top sports government position by former executive secretary Vic Rodriguez.

But last September, Rodriguez resigned following a reported falling out with Marcos, sparking rumors that Eala may also be headed for an early exit.

Eala’s four-month service was highlighted by the successful staging of the 2022 Philippine Youth Games, otherwise known as the Batang Pinoy games in mid-December.

In addition, former Cebu City sports commission chief Edward Hayco was appointed as commissioner, joining bowling legend Olivia “Bong” Coo. – Rappler.com