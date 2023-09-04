Serbian player in FIBA World Cup loses kidney after elbow hit

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Serbia forward Borisa Simanic needed to have his kidney removed following an injury sustained during their game against South Sudan back in the group stage of the FIBA World Cup

Borisa Simanic needed to have his kidney removed following an injury sustained during their game against South Sudan back in the group stage, the Basketball Federation of Serbia announced on Monday, September 4.

Simanic got hurt with less than two minutes left of their 115-83 romp of South Sudan on Wednesday, August 30, after being elbowed by Nuni Omot, who hit the Serbian forward off a spin move before he went for a layup.

In visible pain, Simanic subbed out seconds later and has not seen action for the Orlovi since.

Simanic underwent surgery twice, with doctors deciding his kidney had to be taken out due to complications following the first operation.

“Due to changes in the vitality of the kidney tissue, we had to remove his entire kidney by surgical procedure,” said team doctor Dragan Radovanovic in a statement.

“We expect and wish that after this surgical procedure, the post-operative flow will run smoothly.”

The absence of Simanic seemed to have taken its toll on his teammates as Serbia dropped its opening game in the second round against Italy after squandering a double-digit lead, losing 78-76 for its first World Cup defeat.

But the Orlovi got their act together in time and gave the Dominican Republic a 112-79 beatdown to secure their place in the final phase.

As Samanic recovers, Serbia eyes a return trip to the final four after finishing fifth last World Cup, as it battles unbeaten Lithuania in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, September 5, at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com