LIVE UPDATES: Serbia vs Germany – FIBA World Cup 2023 final

A first-time FIBA World Cup champion will be crowned as Serbia and Germany set up an all-European final for the first time in nearly two decades

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time in nearly two decades, two European squads duke it out for the FIBA World Cup crown.

Serbia and Germany cross paths over a decade since their only other World Cup encounter as they dispute the coveted Naismith Trophy in the finale at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, September 10.

The first time they faced each other, the Germans escaped the Serbians in a thrilling 82-81 double overtime win in the preliminary round of the 2010 World Cup.

As they meet again, though, it will be for all the marbles.

The Germany-Serbia clash marks just the fifth all-European finale in World Cup history and the first since Spain crushed Greece in the 2006 championship game.

Both teams eliminated foes loaded with NBA talent in the semifinals to move on the cusp of their first-ever World Cup title, with Germany pulling off a massive upset over favored USA and Serbia bouncing out Canada.

A win on Sunday will secure Germany a landmark World Cup championship and its first medal since it won bronze in 2002.

“Germany demonstrated they are one of the best teams in the world,” said Serbia head coach Svetislav Pesic. “They have a great coach and all their players made incredible improvement.”

No stranger to the last dance, Serbia looks to get the job done this time after settling for silver in 2014 when it got drubbed by the United States.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, a member of that 2014 squad, leads the way for Serbia as he enters the final with averages of 19.4 points, 4.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 steals.

Meanwhile, Dennis Schroder is expected to play a crucial role for Canada after norming 17.9 points, 6.7 assists, 2 rebounds, and 1.4 steals.

Game time is 8:40 pm. – Rappler.com