USA-Germany semis showdown up: Schroder looks forward to Reaves face-off

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The FIBA World Cup semis clash between USA and Germany sees a potential duel between Dennis Schroder and his former teammate with the Los Angeles Lakers, crowd-favorite Austin Reaves

MANILA, Philippines – Despite playing what he felt was the worst basketball performance of his life, Dennis Schroder and the German national team advanced to the semifinals of the 2023 FIBA World Cup after surviving a headstrong Latvia squad at the buzzer.

A missed game-winner by Davis Bertans ended the Cinderella run of the smallest country to ever reach the quarterfinals of a FIBA tournament in World Cup or Olympics history, and prevented the Germans from dealing with the consequences of an epic collapse late in the fourth quarter when they seemed poised for victory.

“We’re going to enjoy this one tonight and watch film tomorrow and try to get ready for the semifinals,” the 29-year-old Schroder, now a 10-year NBA veteran, said after the contest.

The Germans have a tough challenge against USA standing between them and a finals appearance in the World Cup.

While the Americans might come in as the favorites to win the game, they were recently pushed to the limit by Germany in an exhibition game in Abu Dhabi last month, foreshadowing a possible close encounter.

USA also dropped a game in the group phase of the World Cup against Lithuania, strengthening a growing belief among FIBA teams in recent years that the Americans aren’t as invincible as they once were in international play.

The matchup will also see a potential duel between Schroder and his former teammate with the Los Angeles Lakers, crowd-favorite Austin Reaves.

“That’s my guy, man!” Schroder said, sounding excited about the meeting. “I ain’t got nothing but love for him. He’s my guy. Last year was special, what we accomplished as teammates, and yeah, I’m looking forward to it.”

The new Toronto Raptors guard shot just 4-of-26 from the field including 0-of-8 from downtown against Latvia, tying Iran’s Piter Girgoorian’s inaccurate display against France for the most missed three-pointers in a World Cup game this year.

“That’s probably the worst game I ever played in my career, but we’re still in the semifinals,” Schroder reflected on his first game here in Manila.

“Shoutout to all these guys in the locker room who helped me win this game. That’s the reason why we’re all together and we’re a special team.”

Germany, which led by 10, 79-69, with 2:37 left in the fourth quarter, received contributions from multiple standouts: four guys scored in double-figures while two more had 9 points apiece, including Schroder, who missed a potential dagger of a floater with 7 seconds to go.

“Big shoutout to them,” Schroder said about Latvia. “They played hard, shooting a lot of threes, beat a lot of teams in this tournament, and shoutout to them, they’re a really good team.”

Franz Wagner returned from a back injury to record 16 points and 8 rebounds while brother Moritz had 12 points on just three shot attempts, exciting the Mall of Asia Arena crowd with thunderous dunks. – Rappler.com