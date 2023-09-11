Germany out to make more noise after perfect FIBA World Cup run

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Swingman Franz Wagner says Germany is ‘here to stay’ in the basketball power rankings after the country's stellar FIBA World Cup campaign

MANILA, Philippines — Bigger and better.

After seizing the 2023 FIBA World Cup crown at the expense of Serbia on Sunday, September 10, Germany aims to remain a basketball powerhouse.

“[I want to let the world know] that we’re here and we’re here to stay,” German swingman Franz Wagner said after the game.

“You know we can still get better and we’re going to be here for a while,” he added.

The Germans, who also secured an Olympic spot, capped their perfect 8-0 run with a thrilling 83-77 triumph over Serbia in the surprise all-European finale.

With the title romp coming just a year after their bronze medal campaign in the 2022 EuroBasket, Germany aims to make noise at the Paris Olympics next year.

“All 12 guys did a great job of playing basketball and sticking together and I think that’s a huge part of why we won as well,” said Wagner.

It was not easy, though, for Die Mannschaft to navigate a perfect campaign in the quadrennial basketball showpiece, beating out formidable teams such as Latvia and the United States in the knockout final phase before slaying Serbia in the title match.

“The competition level was so high, the whole game wasn’t really easy. I think the guys that went out all did a great job,” said Wagner.

It was a proud moment for his family, too, as he and older brother Mo, also his teammate with the Orlando Magic, got to celebrate it with family attending the game at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“It’s special, especially that our parents are here too. This is so surreal,” shared Wagner.

“It doesn’t make sense that we’re both in this team and can enjoy it together, so we’re having a good night.” — Rappler.com