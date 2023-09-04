Lithuania keeps emotions in check after takedown of mighty USA

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BIG PLAYS. Lithuania's Jonas Valanciunas and Ignas Brazdeikis react during their dominant win over USA in the FIBA World Cup.

‘We need to have a short memory to start preparing for the next game,’ says coach Kazys Maksvytis as Lithuania braces for a quarterfinal duel against Serbia after stunning USA

MANILA, Philippines – Even after shocking the all-NBA USA squad, the Lithuanians say they’re happy, but “cannot be too happy” as they brace for a FIBA World Cup quarterfinal battle against Serbia.

Lithuania capped its unbeaten run in the first two rounds with a stunning takedown of USA – a showdown where the Northeastern European country surprisingly dominated all the way, even leading by a staggering 21 points multiple times, for a 110-104 victory.

“We need to save our emotions. All efforts for next game, because just in two days, we’re starting the playoffs,” said Lithuania coach Kazys Maksvytis. “We need to have a short memory to start preparing for the next game.”

Lithuania delivered a near-perfect first quarter where they shot a stunning 6-of-6 from three-point range to take a 31-12 advantage right in the first quarter.

The lead ballooned from there, and although the Americans tried to stage a comeback behind Anthony Edwards, they couldn’t get any closer than four points.

“It was a big win for our country, for us players and coaches – to play against the best in the world – I’m happy for my country, my family, our families, and we don’t need to stop now,” said Vaidas Kariniauskas, the Lithuanian guard who topscored with 15 points.

“But we don’t have to celebrate much because the game is in 48 hours with Serbia, do-or-die. So I’m happy but we cannot be too happy.”

Lithuania and Serbia kick off the quarterfinal round at 4:45 pm on Tuesday, September 5, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“[In]the locker room, we told the guys to celebrate shortly and save all the energy and emotions also for the upcoming game,” said Maksvytis.

“So we’re very glad we won the biggest game in our career, but we don’t have time to celebrate because Serbia is waiting. They’re not waiting for us with flowers and a red carpet.” – Rappler.com