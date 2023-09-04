NBA stars align in Manila at the 2023 FIBA World Cup final phase

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Slovenia's Luka Doncic and Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headline the new arrivals in Manila for the 2023 FIBA World Cup final phase, making tickets at the Mall of Asia Arena even hotter commodities than they already are

MANILA, Philippines – Since August 25, Manila has been a gracious host to some of the world’s best basketball teams as the 2023 FIBA World Cup chugged along like a well-oiled machine, bringing daily doses of world-class entertainment to fans from around the globe.

With mighty, all-NBA USA at the center of the spotlight, other powerhouses and up-and-comers have also been given the time of day like Bogdan Bogdanovic and Serbia, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic, and Jonas Valanciunas and Lithuania.

Entering the World Cup’s final phase on Tuesday, September 5, however, tickets will be even hotter commodities than they already are as more star-studded teams from co-hosts Japan and Indonesia converge at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Leading the new arrivals to Manila is NBA superstar and potential MVP Luka Doncic, who almost singlehandedly carried Slovenia to a quick 4-0 start in the Okinawa group before falling in a seeding match to Germany – another loaded squad worth seeing live.

Rallying the German brigade is flamboyant guard Dennis Schroder, who is flanked with other NBA stalwarts like Daniel Theis, Isaac Bonga, and the Wagner brothers, Moritz and Franz.

Leading the Jakarta group, meanwhile, is rising basketball power Canada, which is also stacked with NBA standouts like All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, athletic swingman RJ Barrett, veteran big man Kelly Olynyk, and notorious agitator Dillon Brooks.

Giant-killer Latvia, on the other hand, has stretch forward Davis Bertans pacing the pack ever since NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis was turned to a spirited bench cheerleader due to injury.

Of course, the teams already stationed here in Manila have no plans to roll the welcome mat for these new squads.

Anthony Edwards and the USA are already aching for a bounce-back win after a stunning loss to Lithuania. Bogdanovic is keen on keeping his shooting streak going as Serbia hopes to go far even without NBA MVP Nikola Jokic in tow.

All the fans need to do is fork over some cash for tickets, sit back, and let the madness in MOA unfold. – Rappler.com