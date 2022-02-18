Chandler McDaniel suffers torn ACL, out for SEA Games, AFF Championship

Philippine women's football team forward Chandler McDaniel is set to start a seven to eight-month recovery period after suffering a torn right ACL

MANILA, Philippines – In a major downer to the rise of the Philippine women’s football team, forward Chandler McDaniel has reportedly suffered an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) tear in her right knee, and will be out for around seven to eight months.

McDaniel’s father Clint confirmed the unfortunate development to Pinoy Football.

With this new setback, the star striker will now miss the Philippines’ campaigns in the upcoming Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Vietnam this May, and the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship in Manila.

While there may still be a chance for the 24-year-old to suit up for the Asian Games in China this September, her family is just focused on giving her a smooth road to recovery.

“We will get the top surgeon, and then she will have a pro-level rehab after surgery,” said her father Clint. “It was [a] hard blow for her but she is tough. She had a hip labral tear and surgery in 2019, and came back strong.”

Chandler, meanwhile, remained in high spirits despite the extended layoff ahead.

“God works in mysterious ways, because in the span of a few days, He blessed me and the PWNT with winning a spot to the [FIFA] World Cup and then challenged me with yet another major injury,” she wrote on Instagram.

“But, I know with His Grace and the support of my family, team and coaches, I will be back stronger than ever. Thank you to everyone who has sent me words of encouragement, well wishes and prayers over the last few weeks – it has meant the world to me. Now, it’s time to get to work!”

Chandler was the lone goal scorer for the Philippines in their 1-0 upset of Thailand at the 2022 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup in India last January 21.

Meanwhile, her sister Olivia capped off the team’s magical AFC run with the game-winning penalty kick that downed Chinese Taipei, 4-3, in the quarterfinals for the country’s historic 2023 World Cup berth. – Rappler.com