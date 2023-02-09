LOOK: LaLiga awards PH’s best sports community projects 

GIVING BACK. LaLiga honors the PBA, TikTok and Rain or Shine with the Best Community Project in Basketball.

MANILA, Philippines – LaLiga, Spain’s top tier football league, recently celebrated the efforts of different organizations who helped develop the sports community in the Philippines in the Heroes Off The Pitch gala dinner at Fairmont Makati.

The league, which has established its presence in the Philippines since 2018, gave out community project awards for basketball, football, and other sports campaigns.

LaLiga awarded the PBA, TikTok, and Rain or Shine the Best Community Project in Basketball for the Daungan Cuatro project in Navotas City.

Gawad Kalinga and the US Embassy in Manila copped the Best Community Project for Football for Project SPORTS LEAD: Climate Change Awareness Through Soccer.

The program used football to gather 100 young athletes from Davao de Oro, Sultan Kudarat, Butuan City, Bukidnon, Palawan, Manila and Bohol in Siargao and El Nido, where they discussed topics such as climate change, gender equality and substance abuse.

Best Community Project for Football

The Moran Foundation revived its Liga Eskwela program after the pandemic and collaborated with the MVP Sports Foundation and the Philippine Football Federation for the Pinay 5- Liga Eskwela project that won the Best Community Project in Women’s Football.

Best Community Project in Women’s Football

“In LaLiga, we are more than football. We are leaders in sports and entertainment and we believe that sports go beyond what’s on the football field and we also have a responsibility of giving back to our community,” said Almudena Gómez Benito, head of LaLiga Philippines’ International Business Development.

“In the Philippines, we want to award those organizations who have been working not only last year, but in the previous years to give back to their communities using not only through football, but also other sports to educate and transfer their values to their communities.” – Rappler.com