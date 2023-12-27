Late comeback falls short as Meralco bows to Juan Gomez de Liaño, Seoul in EASL 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HIGH-SCORING IMPORT. Zach Lofton in action for the Meralco Bolts in the East Asia Super League.

Meralco’s fourth-quarter comeback attempt goes down the drain as Seoul hangs on to a one-point win in the East Asia Super League

MANILA, Philippines – The Meralco Bolts failed to make it two wins in a row in the East Asia Super League (EASL) as they suffered a heartbreaking 81-80 defeat at the hands of Juan Gomez de Liaño and the Seoul SK Knights at the PhilSports Arena on Wednesday, December 27.

After trailing by 11 points, 66-77, at the 4:20 mark of the fourth quarter, the Bolts fought their way back and pulled within just a single point, 80-81, off a crafty left-hand finish by their high-scoring import Zach Lofton with only 42.5 seconds left.

Meralco then had a chance to win it all in the final possession after forcing a crucial stop on Seoul reinforcement Jameel Warney with 14 ticks remaining.

Unfortunately for the Bolts, they couldn’t even put a shot up in the final play as Prince Ibeh, their second EASL import, turned the ball over after receiving a bounce pass from Chris Banchero inside the paint.

Warney led the charge for the Knights with 31 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists, while An Young-jun poured in 19 markers built on five treys.

Gomez de Liaño, meanwhile, made the most of his playing time for Seoul, putting up 4 points and 1 assist in just 4:25 minutes of action in the first half.

For the Bolts, Lofton dropped a game-high 32 points on 11-of-19 shooting and 7 rebounds.

Ibeh and Chris Newsome, who starred for Meralco in its breakthrough EASL win against the Ryukyu Golden Kings last December 13, backstopped Lofton with 13 markers each.

With the hard-earned victory, the Knights improved to 2-2 in Group B and shoved the Bolts down to 1-3.

Meralco aims to keep its slim playoff hopes alive when it hosts former NBA star Jeremy Lin and the New Taipei Kings at the PhilSports Arena on Wednesday, January 3. – Rappler.com