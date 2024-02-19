Out with injury, AJ Edu aims to be ‘good to go’ for Olympic qualifiers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AJ Edu will sit out the opening window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers this February after suffering a torn meniscus while playing in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Expect AJ Edu to be back in action for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT) in July as he misses Gilas Pilipinas’ first event of the year.

Edu will sit out the opening window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers this February after suffering a torn meniscus while playing for the Toyama Grouses in the Japan B. League back in December.

“Hopefully, I’ll recover in a month or two and finish out my season in the B. League. I’ll be good to go for the OQTs,” Edu said on Monday, February 19, in a press conference arranged by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

Although set to miss the games against Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei on Thursday, February 22, and Sunday, February 25, respectively, Edu has been a sponge in practice as he learns the system of head coach Tim Cone.

The 6-foot-10 big man joined the national team in its four-day training camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna and will fly with the squad for their away game in Hong Kong.

“Really blessed to have the opportunity to still be out here and support the team and just learn the system and what coach Tim has envisioned for this squad,” said Edu.

Edu, 24, is considered one of the cornerstones of the national team program alongside fellow young guns Kai Sotto, 21, Kevin Quiambao, 22, Carl Tamayo, 23, and Dwight Ramos, 25.

They are expected to play together for the next four years leading up to the FIBA World Cup in 2027, with Cone planning to keep his 12-man lineup – which is also composed of veterans from the PBA – intact for the long haul.

“When coach Tim called me and told me about the plan that he has, I’m just really excited,” said Edu.

“I think we got a great group of players, some veterans, and also some guys that we’re building for the future with. Just really excited for what is to come.” – Rappler.com