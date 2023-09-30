Gilas collapses as Hollis-Jefferson, Jordan nail 25-point win, reach Asian Games quarters

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BEST OF BEST. Justin Brownlee in action for Gilas Pilipinas against Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jordan in the 19th Asian Games.

PBA Best Import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson punishes Gilas Pilipinas with an all-around effort as Jordan stays unbeaten to clinch the outright quarterfinal berth in Group C

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas ran out of steam in the fourth quarter and saw Jordan run away with an 87-62 win and the outright quarterfinal berth in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday, September 30.

PBA Best Import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson punished the Filipinos with 24 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks as the Jordanians topped Group C with a 3-0 card to earn automatic qualification to the quarterfinals.

Justin Brownlee and the Philippines stormed back from a 14-point deficit in the third quarter but fell apart the rest of the way to absorb their first loss of the tournament after a pair of convincing wins over Bahrain and Thailand.

Finishing second in Group C with a 2-1 record, Gilas Pilipinas faces Qatar on Monday, October 2, in a sudden death for a place in the quarterfinals.

Brownlee also finished with 24 points, including 8 points in the third quarter as the Filipinos turned a 29-43 deficit to a 52-52 deadlock.

However, Jordan ended the period on a 7-0 run to seize a 59-52 lead then outscored the Philippines 28-10 in the final frame en route to the 25-point rout.

The Scores

Jordan 87 – Hollis-Jefferson 24, Ibrahim 17, Bzai 12, Al-Dwairi 10, Bohannon 10, Hussein 7, Alhamarsheh 5, Alhenda 2, Abbas 0, Qarmash 0, Alhammouri 0.

Philippines 62 – Brownlee 24, Thompson 11, Aguilar 8, Fajardo 8, Perez 5, Kouame 4, Lassiter 2, Oftana 0, Ross 0, Newsome 0, Tolentino 0.

Quarters: 16-13, 42-29, 59-52, 87-62.

– Rappler.com