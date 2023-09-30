Gilas Pilipinas
Asian Games

Gilas collapses as Hollis-Jefferson, Jordan nail 25-point win, reach Asian Games quarters

Delfin Dioquino

BEST OF BEST. Justin Brownlee in action for Gilas Pilipinas against Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jordan in the 19th Asian Games.

PBA Best Import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson punishes Gilas Pilipinas with an all-around effort as Jordan stays unbeaten to clinch the outright quarterfinal berth in Group C

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas ran out of steam in the fourth quarter and saw Jordan run away with an 87-62 win and the outright quarterfinal berth in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday, September 30.

PBA Best Import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson punished the Filipinos with 24 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks as the Jordanians topped Group C with a 3-0 card to earn automatic qualification to the quarterfinals.

Justin Brownlee and the Philippines stormed back from a 14-point deficit in the third quarter but fell apart the rest of the way to absorb their first loss of the tournament after a pair of convincing wins over Bahrain and Thailand.

Finishing second in Group C with a 2-1 record, Gilas Pilipinas faces Qatar on Monday, October 2, in a sudden death for a place in the quarterfinals.

Brownlee also finished with 24 points, including 8 points in the third quarter as the Filipinos turned a 29-43 deficit to a 52-52 deadlock.

However, Jordan ended the period on a 7-0 run to seize a 59-52 lead then outscored the Philippines 28-10 in the final frame en route to the 25-point rout.

The Scores

Jordan 87 – Hollis-Jefferson 24, Ibrahim 17, Bzai 12, Al-Dwairi 10, Bohannon 10, Hussein 7, Alhamarsheh 5, Alhenda 2, Abbas 0, Qarmash 0, Alhammouri 0.

Philippines 62 – Brownlee 24, Thompson 11, Aguilar 8, Fajardo 8, Perez 5, Kouame 4, Lassiter 2, Oftana 0, Ross 0, Newsome 0, Tolentino 0.

Quarters: 16-13, 42-29, 59-52, 87-62.

– Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
