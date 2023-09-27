LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs Thailand – 19th Asian Games basketball

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Fresh from a rout of Bahrain, Gilas Pilipinas shoots for a second straight win in the Asian Games as it battles regional rival Thailand

MANILA, Philippines – One more win and Gilas Pilipinas gets its foot in the quarterfinal door of the Asian Games.

The Philippines shoots for a second straight victory as it battles regional rival Thailand at the Hangzhou Zhejiang University Zijingang Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Thursday, September 28. Game time is 11 am.

Gaining a share of the lead in Pool C with Jordan after crushing Bahrain in its Asian Games opener for a 1-0 record, Gilas Pilipinas aims to reassert its mastery over a Thailand squad that it has beaten repeatedly in the past.

A win over the Thais will allow the Filipinos to inch closer to the quarterfinals as only the top team from each group will earn an outright berth to the next round.

The second and third placers from each of the four groups will dispute the remaining quarterfinal spots in a qualification round, while the tailender will be eliminated.

Justin Brownlee will once again be relied on after putting up a 20-point, 10 rebound double-double in the Philippines’ 89-61 demolition of Bahrain on Tuesday, September 26.

Ange Kouame (15), CJ Perez (15), and Calvin Oftana (10) also scored in double figures against the Bahrainis.

“We got to go up the level, we got to continue to rise in our game ’cause we’re going to play a tougher opponent each time out,” said Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone.

Meanwhile, Thailand looks to bounce back after a tournament-opening 97-63 blowout loss to Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jordan.

Tyler Lamb and Frederick Lee Jones Lish will be marked men for the Thais. – Rappler.com