Gilas Boys eye World Cup spot in FIBA Asia U16 tilt

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Led by second-generation player Kieffer Alas, Gilas Boys shoot for a top four finish in the 2023 FIBA U16 Asian Championship in Qatar to qualify for the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Four tickets to the FIBA Under-17 Basketball World Cup in Turkey are up for grabs when the 2023 FIBA Under-16 Asian Championship kicks off on Sunday, September 17, at Doha, Qatar.

Led by second-generation player Kieffer Alas, the Gilas Pilipinas Boys’ U16 team looks to secure one of those four spots after missing the previous World Cup in 2022.

Alas, the son of former PBA head coach Louie and brother of NLEX Road Warriors star Kevin, was a man among boys for the Filipinos in their SEABA U16 Championship campaign in July, averaging 21.3 points, 9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists en route to the Philippines’ fifth straight SEABA title.

The De La Salle Zobel sensation Alas will once again be at the forefront of the Gilas Boys’ attack together with Cletz David Amos, Irus Chua, Kurt Velasquez, and Elijah Williams.

Completing the 12-man lineup are Joaquin Ludovice, Paul Diao, Edryn Morales, Bonn Daja, Jaime Gomez de Liaño, Noah Banal, and Samuel Alegre.

The Philippines, coached by Josh Reyes, takes on China in its opening assignment in Group D on Monday, September 18, at 12:30 am, Manila time, before locking horns with Kazakhstan and Malaysia on Tuesday, September 19, and Wednesday, September 20, respectively.

The No. 1 team from each group at the end of the preliminary round will advance automatically to the quarterfinals, while the second and third placers will duke it out in the qualifying phase.

Only the top four finishers of the 16-team tournament will qualify for the FIBA U17 World Cup in 2024. – Rappler.com