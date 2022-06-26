Unbeaten Gilas Girls book semis berth in FIBA U16 Asia tilt

Kristan Geyl Yumul dazzles from long range anew as the Gilas Girls sweep Group A to nail a Final Four spot

MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas Girls continued to click from long distance.

With Kristan Geyl Yumul sizzling yet again, the Philippines overwhelmed Samoa, 94-65, to sweep Group A and clinch an outright semifinal berth in the FIBA U16 Women’s Asian Championship Division B in Amman, Jordan on Sunday, June 26.

Yumul, who unleashed 33 points in the Gilas Girls’ triumph over Syria on Saturday, pumped in 22 points, 15 coming from beyond the arc. The 5-foot-9 guard also dished out 5 assists on top of 3 rebounds and a couple of steals.

Naomi Natalie Panganiban also delivered an all-around game of 14 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals, while Princess Villarin added 13 points and 7 rebounds to help the Philippines top Group A with a 3-0 record.

The Gilas Girls didn’t even need a big game from six-foot forward Gabriela Ramos, who was held to 4 points after posting double-doubles in the team’s first two wins. But the 15-year-old still chipped in 10 rebounds, 4 steals, and a pair of assists.

Building off a strong start where they held a 49-34 lead by halftime, the Gilas Girls had the game in control the rest of the way even as Samoa’s Kira-May Filemu dropped a huge double-double of 28 points and 27 rebounds.

The young Filipinas, along with the Group B topnotcher, will get to enjoy a two-day break as they await their semifinal opponents, which will come from the qualifiers that will pit the second- and third-ranked squads in the group stage.

Only the tournament champion will earn a promotion to Division A, where the teams will battle for slots in the FIBA U17 Women’s Basketball World Cup.

The Scores

Philippines 94 – Yumul 22, Panganiban 14, Villarin 13, Medina 9, Oani 9, Nolasco 9, Fajardo 8, Ramos 4, Elson 3, Patricio 3, Lopez 0.

Samoa 65 – Filemu 28, Oloapu 18, Tutani 9, Keresoma 4, Hogben 2, Walshe 2, Hiko 2, Brown 0, Talosaga 0, Kiliva 0.

Quarters: 26-19, 49-34, 71-52, 94-65.

– Rappler.com