Unbeaten Gilas Girls book semis berth in FIBA U16 Asia tilt

ON FIRE. Kristan Geyl Yumul sustains her hot shooting form.

FIBA

Kristan Geyl Yumul dazzles from long range anew as the Gilas Girls sweep Group A to nail a Final Four spot

MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas Girls continued to click from long distance. 

With Kristan Geyl Yumul sizzling yet again, the Philippines overwhelmed Samoa, 94-65, to sweep Group A and clinch an outright semifinal berth in the FIBA U16 Women’s Asian Championship Division B in Amman, Jordan on Sunday, June 26.

Yumul, who unleashed 33 points in the Gilas Girls’ triumph over Syria on Saturday, pumped in 22 points, 15 coming from beyond the arc. The 5-foot-9 guard also dished out 5 assists on top of 3 rebounds and a couple of steals. 

Naomi Natalie Panganiban also delivered an all-around game of 14 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals, while Princess Villarin added 13 points and 7 rebounds to help the Philippines top Group A with a 3-0 record.

The Gilas Girls didn’t even need a big game from six-foot forward Gabriela Ramos, who was held to 4 points after posting double-doubles in the team’s first two wins. But the 15-year-old still chipped in 10 rebounds, 4 steals, and a pair of assists. 

Building off a strong start where they held a 49-34 lead by halftime, the Gilas Girls had the game in control the rest of the way even as Samoa’s Kira-May Filemu dropped a huge double-double of 28 points and 27 rebounds.

The young Filipinas, along with the Group B topnotcher, will get to enjoy a two-day break as they await their semifinal opponents, which will come from the qualifiers that will pit the second- and third-ranked squads in the group stage.

Only the tournament champion will earn a promotion to Division A, where the teams will battle for slots in the FIBA U17 Women’s Basketball World Cup.

The Scores

Philippines 94 – Yumul 22, Panganiban 14, Villarin 13, Medina 9, Oani 9, Nolasco 9, Fajardo 8, Ramos 4, Elson 3,  Patricio 3, Lopez 0.

Samoa 65 – Filemu 28, Oloapu 18, Tutani 9, Keresoma 4, Hogben 2, Walshe 2, Hiko 2, Brown 0, Talosaga 0, Kiliva 0.

Quarters: 26-19, 49-34, 71-52, 94-65.

– Rappler.com

