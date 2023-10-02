Gilas Women exit Asian Games after quarterfinal loss to South Korea

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TEAMWORK. Khate Castillo in action for Gilas Women in the 2023 FIBA Women's Asia Cup

Khate Castillo shoots the lights out to lead the game in scoring, but Gilas Women fail to recover from a double-digit deficit in the opening quarter as they bow out of the Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Women fell to a flat start and crashed out of the Asian Games women’s basketball after a 93-71 quarterfinal drubbing at the hands of South Korea in Hangzhou, China, on Monday, October 2.

Khate Castillo shot the lights out with a game-high 18 points, all from beyond the arc, but the Filipinas were unable to recover from a double-digit deficit in the opening quarter as they saw the end of their campaign.

Gilas Women led 5-0 before the Koreans unleashed an 18-6 run highlighted by a pair of three-pointers from Shin Ji-hyun as they grabbed a 23-11 advantage to seize full control.

Shin shot a perfect 4-of-4 from long distance and finished with 12 points and 5 assists, including the triple that gave Korea its biggest lead of the game at 89-64 with under three minutes left.

Kang Lee-seul and Park Ji-su topscored for Korea with 15 points apiece, while Park Ji-hyun posted 14, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals.

The Koreans shot a healthy 51% from the field as they moved the ball efficiently, with 30 of their 36 field goals assisted.

Jack Animam backstopped Castillo with 15 points, 14 rebounds, and 2 steals, while Afril Bernardino tallied 12 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Shooting itself in the foot with mistakes, the Philippines recorded more turnovers (18) than assists (16).

Gilas Women wrapped up their bid with back-to-back losses after a blowout defeat to Japan in their final game of the group stage.

The Scores

South Korea 93 – Kang L.S. 15, Park J.S. 15, Park J.H. 14, Shin 12, Jin 7, Lee H.R. 7, Kim 6, Lee S.H. 5, Kang Y. L. 5, Yang 4, An 3, Lee K.N. 0.

Philippines 71 – Castillo 18, Animam 15, Bernardino 12, Cabinbin 7, Pontejos 6, Ozar 6, Berberabe 4, Guytingco 2, Del Carmen 1, Nolasco 0, Tongco 0, Cacho 0.

Quarters: 23-13, 46-32, 70-55, 93-71.

– Rappler.com