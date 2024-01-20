This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEW CHAPTER. Ateneo star center Kacey dela Rosa handles the ball in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament

Ateneo's 20-year-old UAAP MVP Kacey dela Rosa hones her craft in 3x3 basketball after dominating 5-on-5 play as the PBA revives its women's division

MANILA, Philippines – Opportunities to showcase rising Filipina basketball players continue to pop up in the local hoops scene as the PBA returns its women’s 3×3 division for the first time in seven years.

Gilias Pilipinas is at the forefront of this revitalization, with the talented national squad tapping reigning UAAP MVP Kacey dela Rosa to lead the way against what is expected to be a fierce three-a-side competition under the umbrella of Asia’s oldest professional basketball league.

Joining the Ateneo star sophomore are Trina Guytingco, Mikka Cacho, Hazelle Yam, and Kristine Cayabyab for Gilas A, while Jhaz Joson, Monique del Carmen, Snow Peñaranda, Luisa San Juan, and April Tano make up Gilas B.

“We’re grateful to the PBA for giving us this chance to evaluate our talent pool as we plot a new start for the 3×3 program in the country,” said Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas 3×3 program director and former UAAP champion coach Eric Altamirano.

This is a new challenge for the 6-foot Dela Rosa, who churned out an exceptional second season with the Blue Eagles, carrying averages of 19.6 points, 12 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game to be named Ateneo’s first women’s basketball MVP in 17 years.

Both Gilas teams will square off against Uratex Dream, Philippine Air Force, Philippine Navy, and Angelis Resort in the six-team field.

The tournament runs on Monday and Tuesday, January 22 and 23, at Ayala Malls Circuit Makati, before heading to Market! Market! Taguig on January 29 and 30, and at Ayala Malls Manila Bay on February 5 and 6.

The top four teams will advance to the knockout playoffs on February 19 at Glorietta Makati.

Back in the 2016-2017 season, the women’s PBA 3×3 ran for three conferences, fresh off its debut season the year prior, before quietly getting shelved. – Rappler.com