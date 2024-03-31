SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Women 3×3 ran out of gas in the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup in Singapore and saw their unbeaten run come to a halt in the quarterfinals following a 19-9 defeat to Chinese Taipei on Sunday, March 31.
Winning all five of their games from the qualifying draw to the pool stage, the banged-up Filipinas failed to advance as they struggled to keep in step with the bigger Taiwanese.
Mikka Cacho bravely played through a right knee injury and joined hands with Camille Clarin and Kaye Pingol to steer Gilas Women to a 5-4 lead before Chinese Taipei turned the tides.
The Taiwanese uncorked an 9-1 run to build a commanding 13-6 lead as they pounced on the Filipinas’ shooting woes, with Kuo Hung-Ting and Chen Yu Chieh scoring 4 and 3 points, respectively, during that crucial stretch.
Kuo and Chen finished with 8 points each to propel Chinese Taipei to the final four.
Clarin paced Gilas Women with 3 points and 5 rebounds, while Cacho tallied 3 points as she played sparingly due to her injury.
Kaye Pingol scored 2 points and Jhazmine Joson got limited to 1 point after missing all of her five attempts from two-point distance.
Joining Chinese Taipei in the semifinals are New Zealand, Australia, and Mongolia.
While the Filipinas reached the knockout round, Gilas Men ended their campaign without a win after bowing to Australia and Japan in the pool stage. – Rappler.com
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.