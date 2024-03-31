This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ATTEMPT. Camille Clarin in action for Gilas Women 3x3 in the 2024 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup.

After winning all five of their games from the qualifying draw to the pool stage, the banged-up Gilas Women 3x3 fall prey to a bigger Chinese Taipei squad

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Women 3×3 ran out of gas in the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup in Singapore and saw their unbeaten run come to a halt in the quarterfinals following a 19-9 defeat to Chinese Taipei on Sunday, March 31.

Winning all five of their games from the qualifying draw to the pool stage, the banged-up Filipinas failed to advance as they struggled to keep in step with the bigger Taiwanese.

Mikka Cacho bravely played through a right knee injury and joined hands with Camille Clarin and Kaye Pingol to steer Gilas Women to a 5-4 lead before Chinese Taipei turned the tides.

The Taiwanese uncorked an 9-1 run to build a commanding 13-6 lead as they pounced on the Filipinas’ shooting woes, with Kuo Hung-Ting and Chen Yu Chieh scoring 4 and 3 points, respectively, during that crucial stretch.

Kuo and Chen finished with 8 points each to propel Chinese Taipei to the final four.

Clarin paced Gilas Women with 3 points and 5 rebounds, while Cacho tallied 3 points as she played sparingly due to her injury.

Kaye Pingol scored 2 points and Jhazmine Joson got limited to 1 point after missing all of her five attempts from two-point distance.

Joining Chinese Taipei in the semifinals are New Zealand, Australia, and Mongolia.

While the Filipinas reached the knockout round, Gilas Men ended their campaign without a win after bowing to Australia and Japan in the pool stage. – Rappler.com