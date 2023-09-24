Gilas Boys crushed by Australia in semis, to battle China for bronze

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DEFENSE. Gilas Boys in action vs Australia in the 2023 FIBA U16 Asian Championship.

After punching their ticket to the FIBA U17 World Cup, the Gilas Boys are sent crashing back to earth as Australia cruises to a 56-point semifinals win in the FIBA U16 Asian Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Boys saw their dream run in the 2023 FIBA U16 Asian Championship come to an end as they absorbed a 92-36 beatdown at the hands of Australia in the semifinals on Saturday, September 23 (Sunday, September 24, Manila time) in Doha, Qatar.

After punching its ticket to the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup in Turkey following a thrilling 64-59 quarterfinals win against Japan on Saturday, the Philippines was sent crashing back to earth as the undefeated Australians dominated the Filipinos from start to finish.

Australia jumped out to an early 22-7 advantage at the end of the opening frame, before limiting the Philippines to just 3 points in the second quarter to stretch its 15-point lead into a whopping 35-point margin at halftime, 45-10.

The Aussies’ stifling defense allowed the Philippines to convert on only 4 of its 34 attempts from the field in the first half, including a woeful 1-of-16 clip from long distance.

Australia continued to show no mercy to the Filipinos in the second half, even stretching its lead to its biggest at 60 points, 88-28, with less than four minutes remaining in the one-sided affair.

Four players breached double-digit scoring for Australia, with Dash Daniels pacing their balanced offensive attack with 12 points along with 11 rebounds.

Sa Pilimai and Nash Walker came up with 11 points each, while Henry Sewell added 10 for Australia, which arranged a gold-medal showdown with fellow undefeated New Zealand in an all-Oceania final on Monday.

Meanwhile, no player scored in double figures for the Philippines, with Irus Chua and CJ Amos leading the charge with just 6 points apiece.

Gilas Boys star Kieffer Alas, who sizzled for 29 points against Japan, was held to just 2 points on 1-of-7 shooting this time around.

The Philippines, coached by Josh Reyes, shoots for a bronze medal finish when it faces China later today at 10 pm.

The Scores

Australia 92 – Daniels 12, Pilimai 11, Walker 11, Sewell 10, Cotton 9, Cheesman 7, Dickeson 7, Kuany 6, Riddle 6, Brammall 5, Beauchamp 4, Duff-Tytler 4.

Philippines 36 – Chua 6, Amos 6, Banal 5, Diao 4, Ludovice 4, Morales 4, Williams 3, Gomez De Liaño 2, Alas 2, Alegre 0, Daja 0, Velasquez 0.

Quarters: 22-7, 45-10, 71-20, 92-36.

– Rappler.com