Scottie Thompson powers second-half charge as Gilas Pilipinas pulls off road win vs Jordan

DO IT ALL. Scottie Thompson flirts with a triple-double in a convincing Gilas Pilipinas victory.

Scottie Thompson delivers his finest game for Gilas Pilipinas as it beats Jordan in front of its home crowd in Amman in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – Heroes were aplenty for Gilas Pilipinas in its first road win in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers that saw it topple Jordan, 74-66, on Thursday, November 10 (Friday, November 11, Manila time).

Ray Parks scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half to keep the Philippines afloat before Scottie Thompson spearheaded a strong second-half charge as they silenced the home crowd at the Prince Hamzah Hall in Amman.

Thompson delivered his finest game for the national team, posting a near triple-double of 8 points, 13 rebounds, and 8 assists to key the Filipinos to a breakthrough road win through five windows of the Asian Qualifiers.

Gilas Pilipinas got demolished by New Zealand in Auckland in the second window and absorbed a narrow loss to Lebanon in Beirut in the fourth window.

A third straight road loss seemed imminent as Jordan seized a 41-37 lead at halftime before Thompson, Kai Sotto, and CJ Perez took turns in the last two quarters.

Sotto finished with a team-high 16 points on top of 7 rebounds and 2 blocks, while Perez chalked up 11 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds.

The Scores

Philippines 74 – Sotto 16, Parks 13, Perez 11, Thompson 8, Pogoy 7, Ramos 5, Aguilar 5, Erram 4, Malonzo 3, Kouame 2, Oftana 0.

Jordan 66 – Tucker 23, Al Dwairi 18, Bzai 9, H. Abbas 7, Ibrahim 6, Alhendi 3, Alhamarsheh 0, Z. Abbas 0, Hussein 0, Kanaan 0, Alnajdawi 0.

Quarters: 21-20, 37-41, 58-51, 74-66.

– Rappler.com