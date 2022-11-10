Scottie Thompson powers second-half charge as Gilas Pilipinas pulls off road win vs Jordan

MANILA, Philippines – Heroes were aplenty for Gilas Pilipinas in its first road win in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers that saw it topple Jordan, 74-66, on Thursday, November 10 (Friday, November 11, Manila time).
Ray Parks scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half to keep the Philippines afloat before Scottie Thompson spearheaded a strong second-half charge as they silenced the home crowd at the Prince Hamzah Hall in Amman.
Thompson delivered his finest game for the national team, posting a near triple-double of 8 points, 13 rebounds, and 8 assists to key the Filipinos to a breakthrough road win through five windows of the Asian Qualifiers.
Gilas Pilipinas got demolished by New Zealand in Auckland in the second window and absorbed a narrow loss to Lebanon in Beirut in the fourth window.
A third straight road loss seemed imminent as Jordan seized a 41-37 lead at halftime before Thompson, Kai Sotto, and CJ Perez took turns in the last two quarters.
Sotto finished with a team-high 16 points on top of 7 rebounds and 2 blocks, while Perez chalked up 11 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds.
The Scores
Philippines 74 – Sotto 16, Parks 13, Perez 11, Thompson 8, Pogoy 7, Ramos 5, Aguilar 5, Erram 4, Malonzo 3, Kouame 2, Oftana 0.
Jordan 66 – Tucker 23, Al Dwairi 18, Bzai 9, H. Abbas 7, Ibrahim 6, Alhendi 3, Alhamarsheh 0, Z. Abbas 0, Hussein 0, Kanaan 0, Alnajdawi 0.
Quarters: 21-20, 37-41, 58-51, 74-66.
– Rappler.com
