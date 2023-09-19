Gilas Pilipinas
Gilas Pilipinas
Gilas Youth

Gilas Boys bounce back from China loss with Kazakhstan drubbing 

Martin Mendoza

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gilas Boys bounce back from China loss with Kazakhstan drubbing 

TANGLED. Philippine youth team stalwart Kieffer Alas looks to get past his Kazakh defenders.

FIBA

Kieffer Alas posts a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds as Gilas Boys enter the win column in the 2023 FIBA U16 Asian Championship

MANILA, Philippines – After bowing to China in its opening assignment in the 2023 FIBA U16 Asian Championship, the Gilas Pilipinas Boys’ Under-16 team vented its ire on Kazakhstan with a 66-42 drubbing on Monday, September 18 (Tuesday, September 19, Manila time) at the Al-Rayyan Indoor Hall in Doha, Qatar. 

Second-generation player Kieffer Alas shone the brightest for Gilas Boys for the second straight outing as he followed up his 20-point performance against China with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds. 

Joaquin Ludovice backstopped Alas with 11 points, while 6-foot-4 big man Bonn Daja tallied a near double-double of 10 points and 8 rebounds in the Philippines’ 24-point bounce-back win.

With the score knotted at 33-all with under 5 minutes to play in the third frame, Noah Banal and Daja fired back-to-back triples to spearhead Gilas Boys’ massive 14-0 rally to close out the quarter.

After going just 1-of-11 from beyond the arc in the first half, the Filipinos found their groove from long distance as they cashed in five of their six three-point attempts in the decisive third period that saw the Philippines outscore Kazakhstan, 22-3, for a comfortable 47-33 cushion. 

The Kazakhs showed some signs of life in the fourth frame, cutting the deficit back to just 7 points with 6:32 remaining, 49-42, before the Filipinos unloaded another vicious 17-0 blast to finish the game in style. 

Alisher Muratuly was the lone double-digit scorer for Kazakhstan with 15 points on 6-of 18 clip from the field and 9 rebounds.

Gilas Boys will look to make it two in a row when they take on Malaysia on Wednesday, September 20 at 12:30 am, Manila time. 

The Score

Philippines 66 – Alas, Ludovice, Daja 10, Banal 6, Velasquez 6, Amos 6, Chua 3, Williams 2, Diao 2, Alegre 2, Morales 0, Gomez de Liaño 0.

Kazakhstan 42 – Muratuly 15, Issabayev 9, Maralbayev 8, Remezov 5, Talasbay 3, Doroshin 2, Sultan 0, Maligen 0, Pestov 0, Talgatov 0, Barabash 0, Tau 0.

Quarters: 17-18, 25-30, 47-33, 66-42. 

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

Asian basketball

Philippine basketball