Clarkson dazzles at home as Gilas Pilipinas drubs Saudi Arabia

Jordan Clarkson puts on a show before a mammoth crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena as he powers Gilas Pilipinas to a 38-point rout of Saudi Arabia in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – Jordan Clarkson would not be denied in his first home game with Gilas Pilipinas.

Clarkson put on a show before a jam-packed crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena and towed Gilas Pilipinas to an 84-46 win over Saudi Arabia in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on Monday, August 29.

Flashing the form that won him the NBA Sixth Man of the Year, the Utah Jazz standout churned out 23 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds as the Philippines bucked a lethargic start to hike their Asian Qualifiers record to an even 3-3.

The hosts trailed 11-14 after the maiden period before Clarkson connived with Dwight Ramos in the second quarter to help Gilas Pilipinas grab a double-digit lead before it settled for a 37-28 advantage at halftime.

Nearly 20,000 fans trooped to the Arena and Clarkson made sure they got what they paid for as he dazzled with an abundance of highlight reel plays, including a buzzer-beater from near half-court to end the opening quarter.

Riding high on the momentum Clarkson built, Gilas Pilipinas demolished the visitors 24-8 in the third quarter and never looked back on the way to the 38-point rout.

Kai Sotto backstopped Clarkson with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 4 blocks, while Ramos had 9 points and 6 rebounds as the Philippines redeemed itself from its sorry 85-81 loss to Lebanon just three days ago.

Saudi Arabia fell to 1-5.

The Scores

Philippines 84 – Clarkson 23, Sotto 16, Ramos 9, Aguilar 8, K. Ravena 8, Parks 6, Oftana 6, T. Ravena 4, Thompson 2, Malonzo 2, Newsome 0, Adams 0.

Saudi Arabia 46 – Abdel Gabar 9, Kadi 9, Ma. Almarwani 9, Mo. Almarwani 8, Almuwallad 4, Belal 3, Mohammed 2, Abo Jalas 2, Alsager 0, Albargawi 0.

Quarters: 14-11, 37-28, 61-36, 84-46.

– Rappler.com