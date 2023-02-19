SCHEDULE: Gilas Pilipinas at FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers 2023

Gilas Pilipinas plays a pair of home games against Lebanon and Jordan to wrap up the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas may have already qualified for the FIBA World Cup, but it still looks to end the Asian Qualifiers on a winning note as it defends its home.

The national team will play a pair of home games against Lebanon and Jordan at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan to wrap up the sixth and final window this February.

Carrying a 5-3 record in Group E, the Filipinos eye redemption against the Lebanese after being dealt an 85-81 loss in their first encounter in August and seek to replicate their 74-66 win over the Jordanians last November.

Three-time PBA Best import Justin Brownlee is expected to give Gilas Pilipinas a major shot in the arm as he debuts for the team as a naturalized player.

Lebanon leads Group E with a 7-1 card, while Jordan sits at fourth place behind the Philippines with a 4-4 slate.

Here is Gilas Pilipinas’ sixth window schedule:

– Rappler.com