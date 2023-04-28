Gilas Pilipinas
SEA Games 2023

GAME SCHEDULE: Gilas Pilipinas at 32nd SEA Games

Delfin Dioquino
Gilas Pilipinas goes for gold in the Cambodia SEA Games after settling for a runner-up finish in the previous edition

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas’ path to redemption in the Southeast Asian Games has been set.

The Philippines will go up against host Cambodia, Malaysia, and Singapore in Group A of the SEA Games men’s basketball competition, which will run from May 9 to 16 at the Morodok Techno National Stadium in Phnom Penh.

Eyeing a 19th gold medal out of 22 editions, the national team faces a relatively easier route to the crown, with defending champion Indonesia, contenders Thailand and Vietnam, and Laos duking it out in Group B.

Unlike the Vietnam SEA Games last year where the team with the best record took home the title, the Cambodia tiff will include a playoffs.

Only the top two teams from each group will advance to the crossover semifinals, with the winners of the two final four pairings facing off in the gold medal match.

Here is Gilas Pilipinas’ schedule:

– Rappler.com

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
