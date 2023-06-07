PH chess, swimming step up in huge 9-gold Para Games haul

Filipino chessers Darry Bernardo and Cheyzer Mendoza and swimmer Angel Otom lead the country's nine-gold Wednesday coup in the 2023 ASEAN Para Games in Cambodia

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino para chessers took the lead in the country’s ongoing 2023 ASEAN Para Games campaign in Cambodia, winning four of the nine gold medals added to the Philippines’ growing war chest on Wednesday, June 7.

Now boasting 27 gold medals, the Filipino contingent still has two whole days to eclipse its 28-gold haul in last year’s Para Games.

Darry Bernardo led the way on Wednesday with two gold wins, one each in men’s individual standard chess VI-B2/B3 and men’s team standard chess VI-B2/B3 alongside Arman Subaste and Menandro Redor to bring his personal tally to four – a country-best.

Cheyzer Mendoza likewise copped two golds for the day, one each in women’s individual standard chess PI and women’s team standard chess PI together with Cheryl Angot and Fe Mangayayam.

Swimming phenom Angel Otom joined Bernardo as the Philippines’s only four-gold holders so far after netting two golds in women’s 50m freestyle and butterfly.

In her golden conquest at the butterfly, Otom left her nearest competitor from Vietnam in the dust with a massive 29-second difference, one day after tallying a 33-second gap for gold at the 200m medley.

Fellow swimmer Ernie Gawilan joined Otom in the day’s gold rush after ruling the men’s 200m individual medley SM7, posting a time of 2:50.29 for his second gold of the biennial meet.

Other Filipino standouts continued to chip in from the medal-rich athletics division, as Jerrold Mangliwan triumphed in the men’s 200m T52 for his second Para Games gold, while Evaristo Carbonel topped the men’s discus throw F11.

Indonesia continues to stand unchallenged on top of the medal tally with 128 golds, while Thailand remains a far second with 96. Both nations have practically sealed a one-two finish as Vietnam stays a distant third with 60 gold medals.

Malaysia continues to enjoy a sizeable lead at fourth place over No. 5 Philippines with 42 golds, while Myanmar leapt to sixth with 13 golds over now-seventh Singapore with 10. – Rappler.com