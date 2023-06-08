Bernardo powers chess surge as PH secures biggest gold haul in ASEAN Para Games

GOLDEN BOY. Chess player Darry Bernardo shines for the Philippines in the 2023 ASEAN Para Games.

Darry Bernardo bags his sixth gold – the most by any Filipino in this ASEAN Para Games – as the Philippines improves to 34 golds to eclipse its 28-gold loot in the previous edition

MANILA, Philippines – Darry Bernardo ended his stellar ASEAN Para Games campaign in Cambodia in style, powering chess’ six-gold haul on Thursday, June 8, that secured the Philippines its best showing in the biennial meet.

Bernardo hiked his personal tally to six golds – the most by any Filipino in Phnom Penh – as the country improved to 34 golds to eclipse its 28-gold loot in Surakarta, Indonesia last year with one day left in this ASEAN Para Games.

The Philippines’ 34 golds so far is the most for the country in the ASEAN Para Games’ 22-year history.

Bernardo ruled the men’s individual blitz VI-B2/B3 and topped the men’s team blitz VI-B2/B3 with Arman Subaste and Menandro Redor on the final day of the para chess competitions.

Cheyzer Mendoza, who is behind Bernardo with five golds, reigned in the women’s individual blitz PI and women’s team blitz PI with Cheryl Angot and Jean-Lee Nacita.

After settling for a couple of silvers in the previous days, Sander Severino broke through as he snagged golds in the men’s individual blitz P1 and men’s team blitz P1 alongside Felix Aguilera and Henry Lopez.

With 13 golds overall, the national para chess team surpassed the para athletics and para swimming crews, which have 10 golds apiece, as the Philippines’ best performing squad.

Para athletics claimed its 10th gold on Wednesday courtesy of Andrei Kuizon.

Kuizon, who ruled the men’s shot put F54 event two days ago, initially settled for silver in the men’s javelin throw F34-54 after recording 19.03m before organizers decided to separate the winners of the F54 and F34 classes.

Silver and bronze medals were also won by the Philippines in para chess, para swimming, para badminton, and para table tennis.

The para badminton competitions will draw the curtains for the ASEAN Para Games on Friday, June 9. – Rappler.com