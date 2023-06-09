PH wraps up best ASEAN Para Games campaign as chess, swimming, athletics shine

Team Philippines bags 34 golds medals – its most in the history of the ASEAN Para Games – behind strong outings from the para chess, swimming, and athletics teams

MANILA, Philippines – Team Philippines enjoyed its best performance in the ASEAN Para Games after capturing 34 gold medals – its most in the history of the regional meet for differently abled athletes.

The country eclipsed its previous high of 28 golds it won in Surakarta, Indonesia last year behind strong outings from the para chess, swimming, and athletics teams as the tournament wrapped up on Friday, June 9.

“I am honored and overjoyed to congratulate everyone on your remarkable performances and astounding achievements in the 12th ASEAN Para Games,” said Philippine chef de mission Walter Torres in a statement.

“These achievements have not only brought glory once again to the Philippines but also serve as inspirations and motivations to future generations of para athletes.”

Darry Bernardo ended up as the Filipino with most golds in Phnom Penh, Cambodia after bagging six to anchor para chess’ scintillating 13-gold haul.

Cheyzer Mendoza churned out five golds for the para chess squad, while ASEAN Para Games veteran Sander Severino added a pair of mints.

Para swimming and para athletics won 10 golds each as the Philippines finished fifth overall, also clinching 33 silvers and 50 bronzes for a total of 117 medals.

Nineteen-year-old Angel Otom had an ASEAN Para Games to remember after leading the para swimming team with four golds.

Para swimmers Gary Bejino, Ernie Gawilan, and Ariel Joseph Alegarbes won two golds apiece.

Double gold medalists were also aplenty from the para athletics squad in wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan and throwers Cendy Asusano, Andrei Kuizon, and Evaristo Carbonel.

Para athletics delivered two more golds courtesy of javelin thrower Rosalie Torrefiel and runner King James Reyes, while powerlifting contributed to the gold loot thanks to Marydol Pamati-an.

Indonesia claimed the overall championship for the third straight ASEAN Para Games after dominating the field with 159 golds, 148 silvers, and 94 bronzes for a total of 401 medals.

Thailand came in at second with 126 golds and Vietnam placed third after claiming 66 golds. – Rappler.com