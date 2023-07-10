SEA Games, ASEAN Para Games medalists to receive cash incentives soon

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MEDAL HAUL. The Philippine men's artistic gymnastics team wraps up a successful campaign in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games.

The Philippine Sports Commission will be releasing around P60 million and P14 million for medalists in the SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games, respectively

MANILA, Philippines – Over 500 Filipino athletes who won medals in the previous Southeast Asian Games and ASEAN Para Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, will soon receive their cash incentives amounting to P74 million.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will be releasing around P60 million for SEA Games medalists as the country bagged 58 golds, 85 silvers, and 117 bronzes to finish fifth overall in the biennial meet.

Gymnastics ace Carlos Yulo will rake in nearly P800,000 after emerging as the Philippines’ best performing athlete with two golds and two silvers.

Swimmers Xandi Chua and Teia Salvino, who will pocket additional bonuses for their record-breaking performances, and triathlete Kim Mangrobang are also big winners following the Philippines’ biggest gold haul in an overseas SEA Games since 1987.

Under Republic Act No. 10699, individual gold winners in the SEA Games will receive P300,000, while silver and bronze medalists will respectively get P150,000 and P60,000.

Meanwhile, about P14 million are allotted for medalists in the ASEAN Para Games, where the Philippines captured 34 golds – its most in history – on top of 33 silvers and 50 bronzes to occupy fifth place in the medal tally.

Para chess’ Darry Bernardo and Cheyzer Mendoza anchored the Philippines’ campaign with six and five golds, respectively, and para swimmer Angel Otom clinched four mints.

Individual gold, silver, and bronze medalists in the ASEAN Para Games are guaranteed P150,000, P75,000, and P30,000, respectively.

The athletes will be presented their incentives by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in a July 20 ceremony at Malacañang.

“We are grateful for President Marcos’ decision to personally award the incentives to Team Philippines, an expression of his admiration to our national athletes and their unwavering passion and dedication for representing the country,” said PSC Chairman Dickie Bachmann.

SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games medalists also received cash incentives from the Philippine Olympic Committee and MVP Sports Foundation in June. – Rappler.com