LIVE UPDATES: 31st SEA Games men’s basketball – Philippines vs Malaysia

Gilas Pilipinas looks to tighten its hold of the top spot as it faces Malaysia in its penultimate game in the 31st Southeast Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines – After a much-needed one-day break, Gilas Pilipinas returns to action in the 31st Southeast Asian Games against Malaysia on Saturday, May 21 at the Thanh Tri District Sporting Hall in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Gilas is enjoying a perfect 4-0 card in this year’s SEA Games, but it cannot afford to slow down and take the Malaysians lightly as it is not yet assured of its 14th straight gold.

The Filipinos are currently tied with Indonesia, which they will face in their final game on Sunday, May 22, at the No. 1 spot, thus their Saturday afternoon clash with Malaysia is still a must-win game for Gilas.

Expect June Mar Fajardo, who posted another double-double of 25 points and 11 rebounds in Gilas’ previous outing, to dominate anew against Malaysia.

Meanwhile, look for Ting Chun Hong, the tournament’s third-leading scorer with 18.6 points per game, to carry the scoring cudgels for the Malaysians as they try to end their 31st SEA Games campaign on a winning note.

Game time is 12 pm.

