JR Isaga
Greg Slaughter leaves NorthPort, joins Japan B. League’s Fukuoka

After months of rumors and uncertainty, PBA veteran big man Greg Slaughter signs with the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka, joining eight other Filipino imports in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – PBA veteran big man Greg Slaughter is leaving his NorthPort Batang Pier extension offer unsigned as he heads to the Japan B. League Division 2’s Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka, per a team announcement on Saturday, July 9.

After months of rumors, the 34-year-old finally settles with a club after last averaging 14.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in just four NorthPort games last PBA Season 46 Governors’ Cup.

Slaughter is expected to be a big boost to a Fukuoka side that finished with a 20-30 record last season, only good for 10th place in the 14-team field.

The skilled 7-footer joins two other Filipinos in the Division 2 ranks – Kobe Paras, who will suit up for Altiri Chiba, and former Taiwan league import Jordan Heading, who will play for Nagasaki Velca.

Meanwhile, six Pinoys are set to see Division 1 action – Shiga’s Kiefer Ravena, San-En’s Thirdy Ravena, Nagoya’s Ray Parks, Hokkaido’s Dwight Ramos, Hiroshima’s Justine Baltazar, and Shinshu’s Matthew Aquino. – Rappler.com

