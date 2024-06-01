‘Full circle moment’: Thirdy Ravena hailed Impressive Asia Player of the Year in Japan B. League 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SEASON’S BEST. San-En standout Thirdy Ravena in action in the Japan B. League.

Thirdy Ravena captures the first-ever Impressive Asia Player of the Year award in the Japan B. League after a solid season with the San-En NeoPhoenix

MANILA, Philippines – From the league’s first Asian Quota import to the league’s first Impressive Asia Player of the Year.

After helping the San-En NeoPhoenix clinch the Central Conference title, Thirdy Ravena was hailed as the first-ever Impressive Asia Player of the Year in the Japan B. League.

The 27-year-old Ravena came full circle after winning the award as he was also the first-ever Asian import to play in the B. League after signing with the NeoPhoenix under the league’s “Asian Player Quotas” system back in 2020.

“From being the first non-Japanese Asian in the league to receiving this award, it’s definitely a full circle moment for me,” wrote Ravena in a social media post on Friday, May 31.

“This award is for all of you!” he added.

According to the B. League, the all-new Impressive Asia Player of the Year award was established to recognize Asian Quota imports who have achieved “outstanding” results during the regular season.

The selection of the winner of the Impressive Asia Player of the Year was based on the individual’s performance in the regular season, as well as his team’s performance.

This past season, Ravena averaged career-highs of 12.6 points on 52.2% field goal clip and 5 rebounds for San-En, which finished the regular season with a third-best record of 46-14 – securing the top spot in the Central Conference.

However, the NeoPhoenix crashed out of title contention after absorbing a two-game sweep at the hands of the eventual champion Hiroshima Dragonflies in the quarterfinals.

Ravena recently parted ways with the NeoPhoenix after four seasons and will now test free agency, together with his older brother Kiefer, Kai Sotto, Ray Parks, and Matthew Wright, among others. –Rappler.com