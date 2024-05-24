‘We keep moving forward’: Thirdy Ravena leaves San-En, enters B. League free agency

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

‘The thought of having to leave this place that I’ve called home these past few years gets me very emotional, but such is life,’ says Japan B. League star Thirdy Ravena as he parts ways with the San-En NeoPhoenix after four years

MANILA, Philippines – After four seasons, Thirdy Ravena parted ways with the San-En NeoPhoenix in the Japan B. League.

Ravena, the first Filipino import to play in the B. League, announced his departure from the NeoPhoenix in an Instagram post on Friday, May 24.

“The thought of having to leave this place that I’ve called home these past few years gets me very emotional, but such is life. We keep moving forward,” said the 27-year-old Ravena.

“Until we meet again, Number 0 of San-En NeoPhoenix, signing off,” he added.

Coming off a historic 16-0 sweep of the UAAP Season 82 men’s basketball tournament with the Ateneo Blue Eagles, Ravena decided not to join the 2019 PBA Draft and later on signed with San-En under the league’s “Asian Player Quotas” system in June 2020.

The three-time UAAP Finals MVP had a rough start to his B. League career with the NeoPhoenix as he only appeared in 18 games in the 2020-2021 season due to visa issues, COVID-19, and a right index finger injury.

San-En also failed to advance to the playoffs in Ravena’s first three seasons in the Land of the Rising Sun, before finally breaking through this 2023-2024 season.

With Ravena averaging career-highs of 12.6 points on 52.2% shooting and 5 rebounds, the NeoPhoenix finished the regular season with an impressive 46-14 record, clinching the Central Conference championship.

Unfortunately for Ravena and the NeoPhoenix, their dream season came to an end last May 12 as they suffered a two-game sweep at the hands of the Hiroshima Dragonflies in their best-of-three quarterfinals.

“The last 4 years have been a roller-coaster ride from injuries, wins, losses, battles off the court, and everything in between. I’ve most certainly learned a lot about Basketball and Life in this whole process,” wrote the high-flying Ravena.



“Although we didn’t end exactly how we wanted to, I’m still happy that we were able to win the Conference title.”

The NeoPhoenix announced on Friday that Ravena will now enter free agency as his contract is set to expire at the end of this season. – Rappler.com