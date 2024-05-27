Kiefer Ravena enters free agency after 3-year run with Shiga Lakes

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TEAMWORK. Kiefer Ravena in action for the the Shiga Lakes in the Japan B. League.

Kiefer Ravena joins his younger brother Thirdy in the Japan B. League free agency as he parts ways with the Shiga Lakes after a three-year stint with the team

MANILA, Philippines – Where to next, Kiefer Ravena?

The Shiga Lakers announced on Monday, May 27, that Ravena is now a free agent in the Japan B. League following the expiration of his contract.

Ravena parted ways with the Lakes after a three-year stint with the team highlighted by Shiga earning promotion back into the top B1 division and capturing the B2 crown in the previous season.

He averaged 12.4 points, 5.5 assists, and 2.8 rebounds in his final year with the Lakes.

“Took a leap of faith and started a new life with Shiga. I was accepted for who I was as a player and as a person,” Ravena wrote on Instagram.

“I’m forever grateful to the organization, front office, staff, teammates, coaches, and boosters, and fans.”

Undergoing a roster revamp as it returns to B1, Shiga also let go of Rin Yamakazi, Teppei Kashiwakura, Josei Maniwa, and American import Ryan Kriener, whose contracts also expired.

Ravena joins younger brother Thirdy in free agency after the first Filipino import to play in the B. League ended a four-year run with the San-En NeoPhoenix.

The older Ravena will spend the offseason still playing basketball as he reinforces the Strong Group Athletics in the William Jones Cup in Taiwan in July. – Rappler.com