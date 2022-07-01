From Taiwan, Jordan Heading joins Nagasaki in Japan B. League

Jordan Heading is coming off an impressive stint in the T1 League in Taiwan that saw him help the Taichung Suns reach the finals

MANILA, Philippines – From Taiwan to Japan.

Jordan Heading is the latest Filipino player to pursue a career in Japan as he inked a deal with the Nagasaki Velca of the B. League after parting ways with the Taichung Suns of the T1 League in Taiwan.

Nagasaki announced the signing on Friday, July 1.

“I’m really happy that I and my family can be part of the Velca family. I’m grateful to the management for believing in me and giving me this opportunity,” said Heading.

The Filipino-Australian standout showed out in the inaugural season of the T1 League and helped Taichung reach the finals.

In the regular season, Heading averaged 19.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.2 steals, highlighting his impressive stint with 44-point explosion.

However, Heading and the Suns fell short of the historic T1 League title after getting swept by Filipino-American guard Jason Brickman and the Kaohsiung Aquas in the finals.

In Japan, Heading joins a Velca side that recently earned a promotion to the second division after Nagasaki ruled the third division. – Rappler.com