Kai Sotto wins 3rd straight in Japan, Thirdy Ravena records double-double in loss

Kai Sotto continues to dominate in the Japan B. League for the Hiroshima Dragonflies, while Thirdy Ravena stuffs the stat sheet in a San-En NeoPhoenix loss

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto is learning the ways and the pace of play in Japan, and it could spell trouble for other contenders as the B. League enters the homestretch with just 18 games remaining in the regular season.

The 20-year-old Filipino giant, playing three games in a week for the first time in his pro career, filled up the stat sheet with 14 points, 9 boards, 3 assists, and 2 blocks to help the visiting Hiroshima Dragonflies overcome the Ibaraki Robots, 87-83, on Sunday, March 19, at the Adastria Mito Arena.

The Dragonflies also defeated the Robots on Saturday, March 18, to follow up on their win last Wednesday, March 15, over the Kyoto Hannaryz.

Ranged against Robots big men, 6-foot-10 Eric Jacobsen and 6-foot-9 former Blackwater import Cameron Krutwig, the 7-foot-3 Sotto proved to be too tall and too good as he made 7 out of 13 attempts for a 53% shooting clip while also establishing himself as a threat on the defensive end.

Sotto again had a slow start with just 2 points and 1 rebound in the first quarter, but he picked it up in the second quarter where he scored 6 points and grabbed 4 rebounds to contribute to Hiroshima building a 49-37 halftime advantage.

Ibaraki opened the third quarter with guns blazing as the home team not only overhauled the deficit, but actually found themselves in the driver’s seat, 59-56.

But Hiroshima quickly doused cold water on Ibaraki, starting the last quarter by going on an 11-0 run.

This came from 5 straight points by playmaker Toshiki Kamisawa followed by back-to-back jumpers by Nick Mayo and punctuated with a slam by Sotto as the Dragonflies regained the lead, 67-59, and never again relinquished it.

The win improved Hiroshima’s record to 31 wins and 11 losses. They remain in third in the Western Conference behind the Shimane and the Ryukyu, and fifth overall in the entire B. League Division 1 standings.

At the Toyohashi City Gymnasium, Thirdy Ravena once again came up huge for the San-En NeoPhoenix as he scored 15 points and collared 12 rebounds for his second straight double-double. Unfortunately, San-En fell to the visiting Sendai 89ers in overtime, 83-86.

Ravena also had 5 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block in a fitting follow-up to his performance on Saturday when he registered 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists. The NeoPhoenix have now lost their last three games, with their record falling to 17-25.

Other results:

Ryukyu Golden Kings def. Shinshu Brave Warriors, 69-58 (Carl Tamayo – 0 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block, 14:08 minutes; Matthew Aquino – DNP)

Chiba Jets def. Kyoto Hannaryz, 83-62 (Matthew Wright – 14 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 25:04 minutes)

Toyama Grouses def. Shiga Lakes, 94-85 (Kiefer Ravena, 0 points, 0/3 field goals, 1 assist, 18:51 minutes)

