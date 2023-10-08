Wright’s double-double, Edu’s 16-rebound outing wasted; Parks still steady

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Matthew Wright and AJ Edu impress for Kyoto and Toyama, respectively, but their teams absorb losses in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Matthew Wright and AJ Edu saw their impressive performances go to waste as the Kyoto Hannaryz and the Toyama Grouses suffered contrasting losses in Division 1 of the Japan B. League on Sunday, October 8.

Wright redeemed himself from a quiet 4-point outing on Saturday, October 7 and posted team-highs of 19 points and 10 rebounds, but his double-double showing wasn’t enough as Kyoto fell to the Yokohama B-Corsairs anew in a close one, 77-75.

Meanwhile, Edu, who scored 10 points in his B. League debut on Saturday, was held to just 6 markers this time, but the Gilas Pilipinas big man got the job done on the defensive end as he grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds, 1 block, and 1 steal.

The Osaka Evessa, however, proved too much for Toyama for the second straight day, 86-77.

Moving on to a winning note, Ray Parks continued his steady play for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins as they completed the weekend sweep of the Sunrockers Shibuya with a 76-74 win.

Parks was locked in from beyond the arc and swished three of his four three-point attempts to wind up with 10 points.

Dwight Ramos’ Levanga Hokkaido and RJ Abarrientos’ Shinshu Brave Warriors, likewise, came out victorious in Division 1 on Sunday.

After finishing with just 5 points on 2-of-12 shooting on Saturday, Ramos’ struggles continued as he tallied only 4 points in Hokkaido’s 79-70 win against the Akita Northern Happinets.

Abarrientos, meanwhile, played just a total of 11 minutes and 31 seconds in Shinshu’s 91-83 victory over the Ibaraki Robots, recording 2 points, 4 assists, and 1 steal.

His Filipino-Japanese teammate Matthew Aquino had a much-better showing for Shinshu with 9 points on 3-of-4 shooting, 5 rebounds, and 1 steal in close to 9 minutes of play.

Still in Division 1, Thirdy Ravena failed to sustain his fine play as the San-En NeoPhoenix failed to make it two in a row against the Kawasaki Brave Thunders.

Thirdy, who was a rebound shy of a double-double in San-En’s 86-75 win on Saturday, produced only 5 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists in their 84-71 loss to the same opponents.

Over in Division 2, Kiefer Ravena also cooled down in the Shiga Lakes’ 91-85 defeat at the hands of the Kumamoto Volters.

Fresh off a 21-point explosion on Saturday, Kiefer racked up 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting this time, along with 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block.

Finally, Robert Bolick logged a DNP in the Fukushima Firebonds’ 82-71 romp of Roosevelt Adams and the Yamagata Wyverns in Division 2.

Adams, as well as Kai Sotto of the Hiroshima Dragonflies in Division 1, were both listed as inactive for their respective teams on Sunday. – Rappler.com