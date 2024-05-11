No slowing down: Kiefer Ravena impresses anew as Shiga moves on cusp of B2 finals

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Kiefer Ravena continues his scoring spree as the Shiga Lakes draw first blood against the Yamagata Wyverns to inch closer to the B2 finals and a promotion to B1 of the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Seeking to return to the league’s top division, Kiefer Ravena has no plans of slowing down for the Shiga Lakes.

For the fourth playoff game in a row, Kiefer delivered the goods for Shiga as they moved on the cusp of the B2 finals and a promotion to B1 of the Japan B. League with a 91-86 semifinal win over Roosevelt Adams and the Yamagata Wyverns on Saturday, May 11.

After averaging 24 points in their three-game quarterfinal series against the Aomori Wat’s last weekend, Kiefer continued his scoring spree and exploded for 22 points, including two clutch free throws that iced the game for the Lakes with only 4 seconds left.

The former Gilas Pilipinas guard also recorded 2 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block in a team-best 31 minutes and 33 seconds of play as a starter.

Adams, on the other side, was limited to just 2 markers, 5 boards, and 2 dimes in close to 27 minutes of action for the Wyverns in the loss.

Over in B1, Ray Parks and the third-seeded Nagoya Diamond Dolphins drew first blood in their best-of-three quarterfinal showdown against the Seahorses Mikawa with a 78-69 victory.

However, Parks hardly made his presence felt for Nagoya as he missed all his four shots from the field, finishing with only 4 rebounds and 1 assist in over 17 minutes.

In the other quarterfinal pairing, Thirdy Ravena and the second-ranked San-En NeoPhoenix absorbed a stunning 77-70 loss at the hands of the Hiroshima Dragonflies.

Hounded by foul trouble early, Thirdy finished with only 6 points on 3-of-6 shooting, 6 rebounds, and 1 steal in a little less than 27 minutes of play in the losing cause. – Rappler.com