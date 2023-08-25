Clarkson fouls out as Gilas Pilipinas falls short vs Dominican Republic in FIBA World Cup opener

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Jordan Clarkson impresses across the board for Gilas Pilipinas but gets the boot with 3:30 minutes left as a record crowd at Philippine Arena returns home in disappointment

BULACAN, Philippines – Jordan Clarkson fouled out when it mattered most and Gilas Pilipinas bowed to Dominican Republic, 87-81, in its FIBA World Cup opener before a record crowd at the Philippine Arena on Friday, August 25.

The NBA star finished with all-around numbers with 28 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals but got the boot with 3:30 minutes left as majority of the 38,115 fans – a World Cup mark – returned home in disappointment.

Winless in the last World Cup in China where it finished last out of 32 teams, the Philippines looked primed for a breakthrough under the right conditions.

The Philippines hosted the global hoops showpiece for the first time since 1978 and put together arguably its most talented lineup led by Utah Jazz standout Clarkson.

But Dominican Republic and Minnesota Timberwolves stalwart Karl-Anthony Towns proved why they are touted as favorites to reach the second round out of Group A.

Towns – playing for Dominican Republic for the first time in a decade – churned out a 26-point, 10-rebound double-double and delivered down the stretch.

A three-time NBA All-Star, Towns scored 4 straight points that gave his side an 81-76 lead before buckets from Victor Liz and Lester Quiñones sealed the deal for the Dominicans.

“We were right there. One break here or there, one call here or there, it might have been a different story,” said Philippines head coach Chot Reyes.

“Just very unfortunate that we came up short.”

Veteran June Mar Fajardo and youngster AJ Edu both turned in perfect shooting performances while being tasked to defend the seven-foot Towns.

Fajardo put up 16 points on a 5-of-5 clip to go with 7 rebounds, while Edu made all of his three shots and scored 7 points with 5 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Towns, though, still earned the last laugh as Dominican Republic gained a share of the lead in Group A with Italy, which pulled off an 81-67 win over Angola earlier in the day.

Gilas Pilipinas will try to end its six-game World Cup skid as it battles Angola at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, August 27.

The Scores

Dominican Republic 87 – Towns 26, Liz 18. Feliz 12, Delgado 6, Montero 6, Figueroa 5, Peña 5, Vargas 5, Mendoza 2, Quiñones 2, Solano 0.

Philippines 81 – Clarkson 28, Fajardo 16, Ramos 13, Edu 7, Pogoy 6, Thompson 5, Abando 2, Aguilar 2, Ravena 2, Malonzo 0, Sotto 0.

Quarters: 22-18, 42-42, 66-64, 87-81.

– Rappler.com